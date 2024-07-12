DNA Repair Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $22.72 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 20.2%

DNA Repair Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dna repair drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.93 billion in 2023 to $10.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing understanding of DNA repair mechanisms, growth in cancer research, evolving regulatory landscape for pharmaceuticals, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, expansion of personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dna repair drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of targeted therapies for DNA repair, growing focus on precision medicine, rise in the aging population, increased funding for DNA repair drug development.

Growth Driver Of The DNA Repair Drugs Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the DNA repair drug market going forward. Cancer is a category of illness that develops in nearly any organ or tissue in the body when aberrant cells proliferate uncontrollably, cross their usual boundaries, and either spread to other organs or invade neighboring body parts. The surge in the prevalence of cancer is driven mainly by smoking, radiation, cancer-causing substances (carcinogens), obesity, and gene mutations. Cancer is prevented by interfering with DNA's ability to fix itself, causing cancerous cells to stop replicating and die.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dna repair drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck KGaA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Genentech Inc., ClovisOncology Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Precision BioSciences, Artios Pharma Limited, FoRx Therapeutics AG, Onxeo SA, CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Major companies operating in the DNA repair drug market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. Oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are a class of medications that can be taken orally and are designed to target the activity of the PARP enzyme.

DNA Repair Drugs Market Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Olaparib, Rucaparib, Niraparib, Talazoparib, Other Drugs

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dna repair drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dna repair drugs.

DNA Repair Drugs Market Definition

DNA repair drugs are medicinal substances or compounds intended to speed up or slow down the normal processes of mending damaged DNA to restore or maintain genomic integrity. These medications target particular repair pathways or components to prevent or treat disorders associated with DNA damage.

The main types of DNA repair drugs are olaparib, rucaparib, niraparib, talazoparib, and others. Olaparib refers to a medication used to treat adults with specific forms of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, alone or in combination with other medications. They are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others for ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, peritoneal cancer, breast cancer, and others.

DNA Repair Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The DNA Repair Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dna repair drugs market size, dna repair drugs market drivers and trends, dna repair drugs market major players, dna repair drugs competitors' revenues, dna repair drugs market positioning, and dna repair drugs market growth across geographies. The dna repair drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

