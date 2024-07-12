Global Cognitive Security Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Cognitive Security Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cognitive security market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $61.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cognitive security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.63 billion in 2023 to $18.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), industry-specific applications, data explosion and big data analytics, increased computational power, automation and efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cognitive security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $61.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to exponential growth of data, enhanced natural language processing (nlp), ai-powered personalization, healthcare industry transformation, explainable ai and trust.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cognitive Security Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13622&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Cognitive Security Market

The rising number of cyberattacks and security breaches is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive security market going forward. Cyberattacks and security breaches refer to unauthorized access, disruption, or damage to computer systems, networks, or the information stored within them. Cognitive security is used to defend against cyberattacks and security breaches by applying AI and machine learning techniques to identify, detect, and counteract cyber threats.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-security-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cognitive security market include Google LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cybraics Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., DarKTrace Ltd., LogRhythm Inc., Exabeam Inc., Securonix Inc., Expert System S.p.A., SparkCognition Inc., Demisto Inc., Attivo Networks Inc., BluVector Inc., Awake Security Inc., Feedzai Inc., Gurucul Solutions LLC, Feedzai Inc., Deep Instinct Ltd., Cybraics Inc..

Major companies operating in the cognitive security market are focusing on innovative advancements such as cognitive security capability to strengthen their competitive position and address the evolving threat landscape. Cognitive security capability refers to the cybersecurity practice that applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques and technologies to enhance threat detection

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Security Type: Physical Security, Cybersecurity, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security

3) By Application: Threat Intelligence, Anomaly Detection And Risk Mitigation, Automated Compliance Management, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, Government, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy And utilities, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cognitive security market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cognitive security.

Cognitive Security Market Definition

Cognitive security refers to the application of cognitive computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, analyze, and respond to security incidents in real time. It involves the use of advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify patterns and make intelligent decisions.

The main types of components in cognitive security are solutions and services. Service refers to the resolution or answer to a specific issue, providing a way to overcome obstacles or meet particular needs. It includes various security types such as physical security, cybersecurity, network security, cloud security, application security, and endpoint security, also used in different types of applications such as threat intelligence, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, automated compliance management, and other applications, and end users are aerospace and defense, government, banking, financial services, insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, and retail.

Cognitive Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cognitive Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cognitive security market size, cognitive security market drivers and trends, cognitive security market major players, cognitive security competitors' revenues, cognitive security market positioning, and cognitive security market growth across geographies. The cognitive security market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-analytics-global-market-report

Cognitive Process Automation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-process-automation-global-market-report

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-cognitive-computing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293