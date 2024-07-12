Autonomous Agents Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 51.6%

Autonomous Agents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The autonomous agents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.78 billion in 2023 to $2.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), increased data availability, rise of internet of things (iot), demand for automation, integration with robotic systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The autonomous agents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to exponential growth of edge computing, advancements in natural language processing (nlp), focus on explainable ai (xai), regulatory frameworks for autonomous systems, enhanced security measures.

Growth Driver Of The Autonomous Agents Market

Growing automation across several industries is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous agent market going forward. Automation refers to the use of technology to execute tasks with minimal human involvement by employing various tools and techniques to replace manual effort with machines, software, or programmed processes. Autonomous agents are used in automation as they enable one to perform tasks faster and more accurately than humans by automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks and enabling more efficient processes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the autonomous agents market include Amazon Web Services, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Intel Corporation, Airbus SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Uber Technologies Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, IDC (International Data Corporation), Infosys Limited, Aptiv PLC, Gartner Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA Robotics, AOS Group., SAS Institute, Nuance Communications Inc., Boston Dynamics, Brain Corp, Fetch.AI, Hanson Robotics, Affectiva.

Major companies operating in the autonomous agent market are increasing their focus on developing innovative autonomy platforms, such as BrainOS, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An autonomy platform is a comprehensive software and hardware framework that allows autonomous systems (such as robots or unmanned vehicles) to independently make decisions without human intervention.

Autonomous Agents Market Segments:

1) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

3) By End User: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BSFI), Healthcare, Transportation And Mobility, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the autonomous agents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of autonomous agents.

Autonomous Agents Market Definition

Autonomous agents are software entities capable of performing tasks and making decisions without direct human intervention. They utilize advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to operate independently in various applications, such as robotics, smart devices, and autonomous vehicles.

The main types of deployment for autonomous agents are cloud and on-premises. Cloud deployment refers to the process of hosting, managing, and delivering software applications, services, or resources over the Internet through cloud computing infrastructure. It includes various organizations, such as large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These are used by several end users, including information technology and telecommunication, banking, financial services and insurance (BSFI), healthcare, transportation and mobility, manufacturing, and others.

Autonomous Agents Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Autonomous Agents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous agents market size, autonomous agents market drivers and trends, autonomous agents market major players, autonomous agents competitors' revenues, autonomous agents market positioning, and autonomous agents market growth across geographies. The autonomous agents market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

