Augmented Intelligence Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

It will grow to $71.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The augmented intelligence market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.69 billion in 2023 to $27.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolving data ecosystem, integration with existing systems, rising complexity of business operations, addressing cognitive load, industry-specific applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The augmented intelligence market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $71.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in natural language processing (nlp), exponential growth of iot data, enhanced personalization in user experience, increased emphasis on ethical ai, continuous learning and adaptability.

Growth Driver Of The Augmented Intelligence Market

The growing demand for e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the augmented intelligence market going forward. E-commerce refers to an option that involves buying and selling products and services online. E-commerce provides a ground for the application of augmented intelligence, allowing businesses to harness the power of AI to improve customer experiences, optimize operations, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the augmented intelligence market include Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, NVIDIA, Salesforce Inc., Clarifai, OpenAI, TIBCO, MicroStrategy Inc., DeepMind, ThoughtSpot Inc., SS&C Blue Prism, DataRobot, AlphaSense, Builder.ai, Sisense Inc., Accubits, GoodData Corporation, Transmetrics, People.ai, Synthesia, Charles River Analytics, CognitiveScale, BenevolentAI SA SA, Altoida AG, Virtualitics.

Major companies operating in the augmented intelligence market are focused on developing innovative technological solutions, such as digital assistant, to strengthen their position in the market. A digital assistant is a software agent that can perform certain tasks based on voice commands or user inputs, assisting users in various aspects of their daily lives or work.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the augmented intelligence market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of augmented intelligence.

Augmented Intelligence Market Definition

Augmented intelligence refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to assist humans in improving their decision-making capabilities and enhancing their cognitive performance. Augmented intelligence seeks to combine the strengths of humans and machines to work together, relying on machine learning and deep learning to analyze data and provide valuable insights to humans.

Augmented Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Augmented Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on augmented intelligence market size, augmented intelligence market drivers and trends, augmented intelligence market major players, augmented intelligence competitors' revenues, augmented intelligence market positioning, and augmented intelligence market growth across geographies. The augmented intelligence market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

