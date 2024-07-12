Computational Creativity Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.7%

Computational Creativity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The computational creativity market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.82 billion in 2023 to $1.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing complexity of medical coding, growing healthcare data volume, increasing demand for accuracy and compliance, rise of big data analytics, increasing need for faster billing cycles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The computational creativity market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing integration with electronic health records (ehrs), increased focus on data security, increasing expansion of telemedicine, rising healthcare costs, increasing patient-centric care initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Computational Creativity Market

The increase in the adoption of computer-based creative solutions is expected to propel the growth of the computational creativity market going forward. Computer-based creative solutions refer to innovative applications and technologies that harness computer power, artificial intelligence, and algorithms to generate, enhance, or assist in various creative processes across diverse domains. Computer-based creative solutions play an important role in computational creativity by leveraging algorithms and data to generate innovative and artistic outputs, expanding the possibilities of human-machine collaboration in creative expression.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the computational creativity market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Canva Inc., Unity Software Inc., OpenAI, Jukin Media, Prisma Labs, EyeEm, Pelican Imaging Corporation, Amper Music Inc., Refik Anadol Studio, DeepArt.io, ScriptBook, Automated Creative, A Hundred Years, Runway ML, Aiva, Artomatix, PaintsChainer, Lumen5.

Major companies operating in the computational creativity market are increasing their focus on developing innovative inference platforms to gain a competitive edge in the market. Inference platforms refer to the systems or frameworks that execute pre-trained models on new, unseen data to make predictions or classifications.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premise

3) By Application: Product Designing, Marketing And Web Designing, Photography And Videography, Music Composition, Automated Story Generation, High-End Video Gaming Development, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the computational creativity market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of computational creativity.

Computational Creativity Market Definition

Computational creativity refers to the interdisciplinary field that explores the use of computational methods and techniques to simulate, enhance, or emulate human creativity. The goal of computational creativity is to build systems that can create artifacts that are original and innovative, similar to the creative process in humans.

Computational Creativity Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Computational Creativity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on computational creativity market size, computational creativity market drivers and trends, computational creativity market major players, computational creativity competitors' revenues, computational creativity market positioning, and computational creativity market growth across geographies. The computational creativity market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

