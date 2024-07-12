Device-As-A-Service Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Device-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Device-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The device-as-a-service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $117.34 billion in 2023 to $155.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enterprise digital transformation, cost-efficiency and predictable expenses, focus on core competencies, flexible work environments, end-of-life device management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The device-as-a-service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $480.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainability, increased budget constraints, data security and privacy regulations, evolving business models, and edge computing expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Device-As-A-Service Market

The rising adoption of the subscription-based service model is expected to propel the growth of the device-as-a-service market. A subscription-based service model is a business model in which customers pay a recurring fee or subscription price to access and utilize a service over a specific period of time. Device-as-a-service is a commonly used subscription-based service model that provides businesses with a comprehensive solution for accessing and managing their device infrastructure. Customers pay a recurring fee to access and utilize a range of devices a service provider offers. It is used for cost efficiency, scalability, simplified device management, and regular payments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the device-as-a-service market include Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Samsung, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, SYNNEX Corporation, Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Development Company L.P., Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology, VMware Inc., Swisscom AG, Telia Company AB, Computacenter plc., Atea Global Services Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Yorktel, EMPIST, Portsmouth Computer Group, Sunstate Technology Group, Trust Technology Solutions, Insight Enterprises Inc..

Major companies operating in the device-as-a-service market are adopting a strategic partnership approach for the distribution of their services. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Device Type: Desktops, Laptops, Notebooks, Tablets, Smartphones And Peripherals

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Educational Institutions, Healthcare And Life Sciences, IT And Telecommunication, Public Sector And Government Offices, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the device-as-a-service market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of device-as-a-service.

Device-As-A-Service Market Definition

Device as a Service refers to a subscription-based service that provides businesses with a full slate of end-user devices and managed IT support bundled in the same package. Businesses can avoid the upfront costs of purchasing and collecting devices by using device as a service and instead focus on their core business activities.

