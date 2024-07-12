Chemical Injection Pumps Global Market 2024 To Reach $56.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

Chemical Injection Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemical injection pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $37.72 billion in 2023 to $41.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to adoption of high performance computing (HPC) servers, adoption of advanced packaging technologies, demand for advanced electronic devices, increased complexity of ICs, adoption of smart gadgets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chemical injection pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $56.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for smartphones, demand for power electronics, rising demand for chiplets in the power electronics, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rising mobile electronics.

Growth Driver Of The Chemical Injection Pumps Market

The expansion of the oil and gas industry is expected to propel the growth of the chemical injection pump market in the coming years. The oil and gas sector is a multidimensional sector that includes drilling, extraction, processing, transportation, and marketing. Chemical injection pumps are used in the oil and gas sector by precisely distributing specialized chemicals into the production system, aiming to boost production, block deposits, minimize corrosion, and enhance process reliability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chemical injection pumps market include Schlumberger Limited (SLB), Dover Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Grundfos, Idex Corporation, Graco Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Proserv Group Inc., AxFlow Group, SEKO S.p.A., ProMinent Group, Lewa GmbH, Seepex GmbH, Verder Group, Aqua Industrial Group, Grosvenor Pumps Ltd., Plainsman Mfg. Inc., Norriseal-WellMark, SkoFlo Industries Inc., Milton Roy Company, Mc Farland Pump Co LLC, Bruin Instruments Corp., Madden Manufacturing Inc., SideWinder Pumps Inc., ITC Dosing Pumps, Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Greylor.

Major companies operating in the chemical injection pump market are focusing on technologically advanced products such as metering and dosing pumps to challenge conventional technical solutions for the dosing of chemicals in municipal and industrial pumping applications. Metering pumps, or dosing pumps, are positive displacement devices that are meant to inject accurate volumes of a substance into other fluid streams or vessels.

Segments:

1) By Type: Diaphragm, Plunger Or Piston, Other Types

2) By Drive Type: Pneumatic, Electric, Hydraulic, Other Drive Types

3) By Application: Water Treatment, Oil And Gas, Agricultural, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Pulp And Paper, Food And Beverage, Mining, Power Generation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chemical injection pumps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of chemical injection pumps.

Chemical Injection Pumps Market Definition

Chemical injection pumps are tiny, positively displaced reciprocating machines that inject exact volumes of chemicals into processing streams. They are frequently attached to barrels carrying the chemical that is injected and used to monitor processing difficulties or safeguard equipment.

