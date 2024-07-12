Digital Printing Packaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital printing packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.44 billion in 2023 to $26.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to customization and personalization trends, short-run printing requirements, rise of e-commerce and d2c brands, brand differentiation and visual appeal, quick time-to-market.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital printing packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding sustainable packaging practices, increased adoption in the food and beverage industry, rising demand for variable data printing, global shift towards circular economy.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11889&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Digital Printing Packaging Market

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care is expected to boost the growth of the digital printing packaging market going forward. Cosmetics and personal care refer to products used on the human body to clean, enhance, make it more appealing, or otherwise alter its look. Digital printing helps personal care and cosmetics manufacturers market both the company's brand and the product, allowing them to do more lucrative design printing on the product to reach the maximum targeted audience and deliver a more rapid turnaround than conventional solutions.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-printing-packaging-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital printing packaging market include Canon Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Amcor Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DS Smith plc., Dover Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, CCL Industries Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc., Flint Group, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Mondi plc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bobst Group SA, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koenig & Bauer AG, Eastman Kodak Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Komori Corporation, INX International Ink Co., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Esko-Graphics BVBA, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., Durst Group, Edwards Label, Landa Corporation, EC Labels Ltd.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the digital printing packaging markets. Major companies operating in the digital printing and packaging markets are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Packaging Type: Corrugated Packaging, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels, Other Packaging Types

2) By Printing Inks: Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous, Other Printing Inks

3) By Printing Technology: Thermal Transfer Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electrophotography And Electrostatic Printing, Other Printing Technologies

4) By Format: Full Color Printing, Variable Data Printing, Large Format Printing, Other Formats

5) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital printing packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of digital printing packaging.

Digital Printing Packaging Market Definition

Digital printing packaging is a direct print technology that uses ink applied directly to the product packaging. These applications continue progressing, enabling converters' production flexibility and packaging design innovation for brand owners who want to do their on-demand printing and labeling. It is used to speed up the manufacture of product packaging prototypes, making it easier to test different designs and packaging.

Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital printing packaging market size, digital printing packaging market drivers and trends, digital printing packaging market major players, digital printing packaging competitors' revenues, digital printing packaging market positioning, and digital printing packaging market growth across geographies. The digital printing packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

