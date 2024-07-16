Mobility City Answers the Call of the 2024 RNC Convention with Wheelchairs for Delegates to Get Around

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Technicians delivering wheelchairs to the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee WI Our Technicians make House Calls Inside, the showroom is well stocked with power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, a test track and mural.

When the RNC called, Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay answered & within one hour secured a PO to deliver wheelchairs to the Convention.

APPLETON, WISCONSIN, US, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc. , is proud to announce its Appleton-Green Bay franchise location was selected as the mobility equipment vendor by the 2024 Republican National Convention."Franchisee's Nathan and Beth Agen are providing wheelchairs to the RNC to ensure that all delegates can navigate the event with ease and comfort." said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc. "We recognize the importance of mobility, and Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay is committed to making the convention experience seamless for everyone in attendance." she said.With thousands of delegates expected to attend, Mobility City is prepared to meet the demand for mobility solutions, ensuring that delegates with mobility challenges have the freedom to participate fully in the convention activities. The company's high-quality wheelchairs will be available at key locations throughout the convention venue, offering convenience and reliability to those who need them. The RNC is managing the wheelchair reservation process "We were honored to be awarded the purchase order and to promptly deliver the units in support the 2024 RNC Convention," said Nathan Agen, co-owner of Mobility City of Appleton-Green Bay. "Our mission is to enhance independence and quality of life, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every delegate can move around comfortably and confidently during this important event." said Beth Agen, franchise co-owner. "We rose above our competition because we answered the phone promptly, responded with a fair price, and were able to deliver the equipment when it was requested. I guess there is nothing common about great customer service," Beth said."Mobility City has a long-standing reputation for excellence in mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings Inc. "Our company's commitment to outstanding customer service and high-quality products makes us the ideal partner for large-scale events like the RNC Convention." Vincent said.Delegates who require mobility assistance can reserve wheelchairs in advance or access them on-site throughout the convention. Mobility City's team will be on hand to provide support and ensure that all equipment is maintained to the highest standards.About Mobility City Holdings:Mobility City Holdings is a leading provider of mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales. With a focus on enhancing independence and quality of life, Mobility City offers a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations handle mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City Services in 30 seconds