Japan's WAFUU.COM Accelerates Global Expansion, Introducing 28 New Payment Methods

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAFUU.COM, by QRESTIA Inc., now offers 38 payment methods, adding 28 new payment options to enhance global user acquisition. This expansion targets key markets in East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Brazil, aiming to reduce purchase barriers and boost consumer trust.

WAFUU.COM, operated by QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo / President: Hidemasa Fukada), is a cross-border e-commerce site originating from Japan that offers traditional Japanese products as well as the latest trend items. To accelerate user acquisition in the global market, they have announced the introduction of 28 new payment methods, which brings the total number of available payment options to 38. This strategic expansion aims to provide a more seamless payment experience in key markets across East Asia, Southeast Asia, European countries, and Brazil.

Background of Implementation

In recent years, with the weakening yen and the rapid growth of the global e-commerce market, demand for cross-border transactions has been increasing. In particular, there has been growing interest from overseas in high-quality Japanese products. QRESTIA Inc. 's "WAFUU.COM" has been strengthening efforts to expand access to global customers to capture this opportunity. However, in international business expansion, providing payment methods familiar to consumers in each region has been an important challenge.

This significant expansion of payment methods is a strategic solution to this challenge, aiming to achieve the following objectives:

Reducing purchase barriers in each market

Gaining trust from local consumers

Improving conversion rates through optimization of the payment process

Strengthening presence in a wide range of regions, including emerging markets

Key Features

Diverse Payment Methods: Offers a wide range of payment options, including the latest payment technologies such as mobile payments and QR code payments. Region-Specific Solutions: Introduces popular payment methods in each region to meet the needs of local users. Accelerated Global Expansion: Anticipates business expansion worldwide, including emerging markets. Enhanced User Experience: Smoother purchasing process by allowing users to choose their preferred payment method.

Hidemasa Fukada, CEO of the company, comments: "This expansion of payment methods is a crucial step in our global strategy. We will provide solutions tailored to regional needs to make our services more comfortable for customers worldwide and we are confident that this initiative will further strengthen our role as a bridge connecting Japan and the rest of the world."

The newly introduced payment methods include WeChat Pay in China, Kakao Pay in South Korea, GrabPay in Southeast Asia, Sofort in Europe, and Pix in Brazil. With these additions, "WAFUU.COM" is expected to reach more users worldwide and strengthen its presence in the global market.

List of 28 Newly Introduced Payment Methods

European Region:

Belfius (Belgium), SEB (Sweden), Swedbank (Sweden), Przelew24 (Poland), Multibanco (Portugal), Sofort (Germany/Austria), eps-Überweisung (Austria)

Southeast Asian Region:

AmBank (Malaysia), CIMB Bank (Malaysia), Maybank (Malaysia), FPX (Malaysia), Krungsri (Thailand), UOB (Singapore), Siam Commercial (Thailand), Krung Thai Bank (Thailand), United Overseas Bank (Singapore), GrabPay (cross-regional), OVO (Indonesia), GCash (Philippines), Dana (Indonesia), LinkAja (Indonesia), QR Promptpay (Thailand), QRIS (Indonesia)

East Asian Region:

WeChat Pay (China), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Payco (South Korea), Toss (South Korea)

South American Region:

Pix (Brazil)

Existing Payment Methods:

VISA, Master Card, AMEX, JCB, Bancontact, iDEAL, Shop Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal

About WAFUU.COM

"WAFUU.COM" is a cross-border e-commerce site based in Japan that offers carefully selected Japanese snacks, cosmetics, supplements, food products, electronics, anime, games, gadgets, and more. Aiming to share Japan's appeal with the world, it provides a borderless shopping experience with diverse shipping options to 70 countries, support in 21 languages, and 38 payment methods.