DLNR News Release – Kamaʻāina Artists Sought for Climate Change Action Residency, July 11, 2024

July 11, 2024

KAMAʻĀINA ARTISTS SOUGHT FOR CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION RESIDENCY PROGRAM

(HONOLULU) – The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) is seeking four kamaʻāina artists to join its Artist Climate Change Action Residency program.

The selected artists will have the opportunity to engage in the development of key topics from the Climate Action Pathways, including land stewardship, energy efficiency, cultural knowledge, transportation decarbonization and community resilience. Artists will participate in monthly subject matter meetings from September to November 2024 and will have the chance to visit related projects on the ground.

“This initiative represents a creative approach to raising awareness about climate change and inspiring action,” said Victoria Keener, Research Professor at Arizona State University and Senior Fellow at the East-West Center in Honolulu, who is part of the Artist Residency committee. “By combining art with science and policy, we hope to reach a broader audience and foster an emotional connection to what can sometimes seem like dry scientific findings.”

The finished artworks will be exhibited at Capitol Modern (the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, formerly HiSAM) in the fall of 2025. This project aligns with the CCMAC’s mission to promote ambitious, climate-neutral and culturally responsive strategies for climate change adaptation and mitigation in Hawaiʻi.

The CCMAC welcomes applications from local artists working in various media, including painting, sculpture, music, digital art, videography, textiles and photography. Each artist will receive $5,000 plus $2,000 for materials.

Applications are now open. Deadline to apply is August 25, 2024.

RESOURCES

For full application details, go to CCMACʻs website at: https://climate.hawaii.gov/art/

For more information, please contact Udi Mandel Butler, Climate Action Program Manager at CCMAC:[email protected]

