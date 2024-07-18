SPA LUX Celebrates Double Recognition with Local Awards
Tulsa Day Spa SPA LUX Receives Prestigious A-List Award for Massage and Oklahoma’s Magazine Best of the Best 2024 Spa Award.
These awards are positive feedback from our clients that we are succeeding in achieving our goal of bringing the experience from some of the best spas in the world to Tulsa.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPA LUX Day Spa and Massage announces its most recent accolades from two local publications servicing Oklahomans. The spa has been honored with the TulsaPeople Magazine’s A-List 2024 award for the "Head to Toe" category in Massage and the Oklahoma Magazine Best of the Best 2024 award for Best Spa, following past wins from the outlets.
— Taras & Cynthia
The 14th annual edition of the Tulsa People A-List Award is featured in the June 2024 edition of TulsaPeople Magazine.
This prestigious award was determined by over 85,000 readers’ who casted their votes through TulsaPeople.com. The selection process recognized Tulsa businesses in the Dine Local, Fun, Head to Toe, Services, and Shop Local categories.
The award has become a summer staple at TulsaPeople, highlighting over 500 businesses across 131 categories, and recognizing the best in Tulsa's restaurants, shops, service providers, attractions, and more. The “Head to Toe” category, in which SPA LUX is listed, highlights businesses excelling in body care.
The nomination process emphasizes the community’s trust and appreciation for SPA LUX’s exceptional massage services.
This year marks the 14th edition of the A-List awards, further solidifying its importance in the local community.
Oklahoma Magazine’s Best of the Best 2024 award, showcased under the "SPA" headline in the July 2024 issue, further cemented SPA LUX’s reputation as a leader in the spa industry. The publication highlighted SPA LUX’s comprehensive range of high-quality offerings, noting its “services ranging from massages, and facials, to body polishes.”
We are receiving an award from our clients—the ones who matter most. These awards are a testament to our commitment to quality, careful attention to detail, and never-ending pursuit of providing the Tulsa community with unmatched spa services" (— Taras and Cynthia, Owners at SPA LUX stated)
Other recognitions include accolades from Travel Leisure Magazine, TripAdvisor, TulsaWorld, Dayspa Magazine, past editions of TulsaPeople Magazine, and Oklahoma Magazine.
Rejuvenating the body, mind, and soul, SPA LUX offers a variety of therapies in an elegant setting with emphasis on holistic well-being. Every treatment, from restorative massages to rejuvenating facials, is meticulously created to deliver an impactful and transformative experience. Whether clients come alone, with friends, or with loved ones, SPA LUX provides an environment to help de-stress and rejuvenate through our services.
SPA LUX is known for its range of popular services, including Swedish Massage, Couples Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, and Prenatal Massage. These treatments are designed to provide relaxation, pain relief, improved circulation, and overall well-being. Other services include medical, hot stone, and reflexology massages, in addition to specialized scalp treatments, facials, and full body treatments such as body scrubs and body masks.
Founded 16 years ago, SPA LUX has established itself as a modern retreat for both men and women. In honor of this milestone, the spa extends its deepest gratitude to the loyal customers for their unwavering support and invites clients to explore our monthly promotions.
For more information about SPA LUX and to book an appointment, visit www.spalux.org or call 918-615-3339.
About SPA LUX
SPA LUX is Tulsa’s premier day spa, offering a comprehensive range of wellness services including massages, facials, body treatments, and more. Committed to providing an inviting and relaxing environment, SPA LUX is committed to increasing its clients' well-being by offering a tailored and professional spa experience. Established 16 years ago, SPA LUX offers exceptional massage, body treatments, waxing, and skin care services, using both traditional and modern techniques. SPA LUX is the only destination day spa in Tulsa, known for its all-natural spa treatments and SUNDARI products.
PenCal Creative Marketing
PenCal Creative Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Come Visit SPA LUX Day Spa in Tulsa, Oklahoma