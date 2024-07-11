CANADA, July 11 - From City of Vernon: https://www.vernon.ca/activities-events/news-events/news-archive/lakeview-wading-peanut-pool-and-spray-park-now-completed

The newly constructed Lakeview Wading “Peanut” Pool and spray park are officially completed and open to the public.

“Today is a significant milestone for our community and I am thrilled that the pool is open for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “I know that Council and staff are excited to welcome the community into this beautiful new, improved and larger facility that has been long anticipated.”

The original Lakeview Wading Pool was first opened to the public in 1958 and for more than six decades, it provided families with a place to build community and cool off on hot summer days.

The new Lakeview Wading Pool will continue in that tradition and has been designed as a safe, accessible, supervised facility where children can be introduced to the water and learn basic swimming skills. The facility features a new pool basin design for greater access for all abilities, a modern change room, washroom, and mechanical room building, as well as enhancements to the surrounding park area. A notable addition is a small spray park, designed to create a more inviting and accessible space for all users.

While the new pool basin has been reshaped for greater access for all abilities, the iconic "peanut" shape will still be evident in various creative aspects throughout the site, reflecting the results of public engagement conducted earlier in the project.

"We have retained the spirit of the original “peanut” pool and introduced features that cater to today's needs,” said Mayor Cumming. “These enhancements reflect the community's input and modern accessibility standards while preserving the nostalgic essence of the original pool."

“Kids in our community, including my own, have loved the original Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park for generations,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon Monashee. “The new wading pool carries on the tradition of this beloved landmark ensuring people in Vernon will have a better, new and great place to gather and to stay cool on hot summer days for years to come.”

“I’m excited to celebrate the completion of the Lakeview Wading Pool,” said The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Community pools offer families and friends a place to gather and cool off on hot summer days, and residents of all skill levels will now be able to enjoy the pool and other amenities. We are pleased to work with partners on projects that improve the liveability of communities.”

The total project cost was $4,770,014. The City of Vernon contributed $2,846,889, with $1,789,765 coming from Recreation Services Reserve Fund, supported by the District of Coldstream ($340,055), Area B ($125,284), and Area C ($125,284).

Federal and Provincial contributions through the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) grant were $1,887,576.

Vernon Lions Club donated $14,549 for a wheelchair and transfer lift and Vernon Minor Baseball donated $10,000 for a new storage room door. Additionally, the Fortis Legacy Grant provided $11,000.