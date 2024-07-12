Public Meeting: Citizen Advisory Committee to Meet July 15

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (Department) has scheduled a public meeting with the Habitat Stamp Citizen Advisory Committee. Habitat restoration project opportunities that have been jointly developed by the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and the Department will be presented. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting. An agenda will be posted on the Habitat Stamp website prior to the meeting.

A meeting agenda along with information about how to attend virtually will be available on the Department webpage, https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/conservation/public-land-user-stamp/.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Public Land User Stamp, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, PublicLandUserStamp@dgf.nm.gov, or in person at the meeting listed above.