Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,748 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting: Citizen Advisory Committee to Meet July 15

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (Department) has scheduled a public meeting with the Habitat Stamp Citizen Advisory Committee. Habitat restoration project opportunities that have been jointly developed by the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and the Department will be presented. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting. An agenda will be posted on the Habitat Stamp website prior to the meeting.

A meeting agenda along with information about how to attend virtually will be available on the Department webpage, https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/conservation/public-land-user-stamp/.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Public Land User Stamp, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, PublicLandUserStamp@dgf.nm.gov, or in person at the meeting listed above.

You just read:

Public Meeting: Citizen Advisory Committee to Meet July 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more