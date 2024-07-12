Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,748 in the last 365 days.

Lakehaven Water and Sewer District settles penalty for sewage spills

DES MOINES  – 

The Lakehaven Water and Sewer District (District) has paid $40,000 to resolve violations of its water quality permit as part of a settlement agreement with the Washington Department of Ecology.

The District owns and operates the Redondo Wastewater Treatment Plant, located in the Redondo neighborhood of Des Moines. Heavy rainfall coinciding with high tides caused incompletely treated wastewater to overflow from the plant into nearby Cold Creek on three days in early 2022. Cold Creek enters Poverty Bay a short distance away. 

When wastewater is not completely disinfected, it carries bacteria and viruses into the bay, which can make shellfish unsafe to eat. In 2022, the Washington State Department of Health closed harvest on Poverty Bay shellfish beds near the mouth of Cold Creek due to the unpredictable impact from the Redondo plant.

Ecology initially penalized the District $85,200 for overflow events in January and February 2022, and ordered the District to correct the systemic issues causing overflows and to notify the public when overflows occur. Ecology and the District have agreed to a reduced penalty of $40,000 with the condition that the District will incur additional penalties if it does not continue to make progress to correct the problems.

The District is still under Ecology’s order to improve its infrastructure to eliminate overflow incidents to Cold Creek and protect water quality. Lakehaven must also monitor water quality in Cold Creek and Poverty Bay and notify the public during overflow events.

You just read:

Lakehaven Water and Sewer District settles penalty for sewage spills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more