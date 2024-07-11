FEMA May Be Trying to Reach You

FRANKFORT, Ky. — FEMA is providing enhanced customer service in Kentucky to help all survivors of the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides receive much-needed assistance.

If you have applied for FEMA assistance, you may receive a call, text or email from the Emergent Survival Services (ESS) team. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes and phone numbers or show no caller ID. You should take the opportunity to let FEMA know about your current needs and how FEMA can better serve you. It is important to answer phone calls from FEMA, even if the caller ID is unknown. When taking calls about your FEMA application, keep in mind that only FEMA knows your nine-digital application number.

FEMA ensures that all survivors, particularly those with additional needs, receive the assistance they are entitled to rebuild and recover. As of July 8, the team has already contacted 387 applicants to assist with completing applications. These outreach efforts contributed significantly to the total $1.3 million approved for survivors of the April 2 disaster.

Homeowners and renters in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 7 a.m. – midnight local time daily or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on Kentucky's recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782.