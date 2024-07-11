Trucking Tower Leads Introduces Free Demo Account to Empower Sales Executives
Explore Over 14,000 Verified Contacts and Comprehensive Fleet Data to Drive Enhanced Sales and Operational EfficiencyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trucking Tower, a leading provider of comprehensive sales growth and operating-cost reduction solutions for the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its Free Demo Account of Trucking Tower Leads. This feature offers unprecedented access to an extensive database of over 14,000 fleet executives and a sample download list of 10 executives. Trucking Tower Leads was created to help sales and marketing professionals reach executives who run fleets of trucks.
The Free Demo Account allows potential customers to explore the robust capabilities of the Trucking Tower Leads platform. Users can search, view, and even download a select number of records without any cost, experiencing first-hand how the service can transform their business operations. The platform's services are underpinned by a SaaS model, integrating sales automation, media coverage, partner solutions, and business intelligence to optimize financial outcomes for clients.
Trucking Tower Leads boasts a rich repository of data that includes details such as engine counts, executive contacts from C-suite to directors, and comprehensive contact information including phone numbers, email addresses, and LinkedIn links. This extensive data pool is rigorously verified for accuracy and relevance, ensuring users have access to the most current and actionable information. Unlike other databases, where up to 70% of data might be outdated or irrelevant, Trucking Tower Leads maintains a stringent verification process, reinforcing its commitment to quality and utility.
"Our Free Demo Account is a cornerstone of our strategy to support the trucking industry by providing tools that are immediately impactful and cost-effective. We believe in empowering businesses with the right data to drive efficiency and growth," said Andy Hedrick, CEO of Trucking Tower.
Below are a few testimonials from clients who have worked with Trucking Tower on sales growth campaigns:
“…over $4B sales pipeline growth in our first 5 months”
- John Lawrence, President of CyberFuels
“…over 200 inbound lead messages in 3.5 months with their solution”
- Brad McBride, President & CEO of Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions
“….your money is making money while you are sleeping. The automation is a huge time saver and a follow-up saver.”
- Ryan Rogers, CEO / Founder of TextLocate
In addition to data provision, Trucking Tower Leads supports its clients with an array of services designed to maximize the impact of their outreach. These include LinkedIn campaigns, targeted email marketing, dedicated phone support, and comprehensive sales administration. This holistic approach ensures that clients not only have access to valuable data but also the tools necessary to deploy it effectively.
The leadership team at Trucking Tower Leads, with decades of experience in the trucking and logistics industry, brings an in-depth understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the sector. Their expertise is evident in the thoughtful design of the platform and its features, which cater specifically to the needs of the trucking industry.
For businesses in the trucking industry looking to accelerate their sales growth at a fraction of the normal costs, the Free Demo Account by Trucking Tower Leads offers a valuable opportunity to test the waters. By providing detailed, verified data and a suite of supportive services, Trucking Tower Leads empowers businesses to drive forward with confidence and achieve new heights of success.
For more information or to sign up for the free demo, interested parties are encouraged to contact Trucking Tower Leads directly through their website at https://truckingtowerleads.com/.
Andrew Hedrick
Trucking Tower / Green Path Tech
+1 405-655-9508
