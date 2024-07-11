Clip Money Inc. Announces Completion of Continuance into Ontario

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) (“Clip Money” or the “Company”), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce that it has completed the continuance of the Company (the “Continuance”) from the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the jurisdiction of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Under the Canada Business Corporations Act, at least 25% of the directors of the Company were required to be resident Canadians. The Business Corporations Act (Ontario) does not impose any residency requirements for directors. Given the Company’s increasingly diversified activities and in order to provide the Company with the flexibility to attract and nominate the most suitable candidates for directors from a global talent pool, the Company believes that it was in its best interest to continue into Ontario.



The Continuance was previously approved by the Company’s shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2024. Accordingly, effective July 4, 2024, Clip Money has continued into Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and new articles of continuance and by-laws of the Company have replaced the existing articles of incorporation and by-laws. The full text of the new articles of continuance are available on SEDAR+ under Clip Money’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

