Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Texas Residents Impacted by Hurricane Beryl

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Texas residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Individuals in Texas who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the storm can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc Health directly at 855-225-5032. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

“We encourage those impacted by the storm to continue to prioritize their health and safety,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer at Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, and we are grateful to provide access to care for those facing devastation and displacement from the storm.”

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc Health’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including urinary tract infections, sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses.

Teladoc Health deploys resources each year to respond to federally declared natural disasters across the United States, making virtual care services available at no cost to communities impacted by floods, storms, fires and other public emergencies. For more information, visit https://www.teladochealth.com/info/disaster-hotline.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

