Woodward Named on TIME’s list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) has been awarded on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024. This award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc. and can be viewed on TIME’s website. Companies listed on America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 were identified based on three dimensions across more than 15 criteria, including: employee satisfaction data based on survey data from a large sample of employees from U.S. companies; revenue growth data of all relevant companies; and sustainability transparency based on ESG data among standardized key performance indicators relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance.



“Recognition as one of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies is yet another testament to the dedication of our members around the world who are bringing leading technologies to our aerospace and industrial customers, while also creating a great place to work and being good stewards of our planet. Together, we are fulfilling our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future,” said Chip Blankenship, chair and CEO of Woodward.

The full list can be found here: America's Best Midsize Companies of 2024 | TIME

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

