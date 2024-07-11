Submit Release
Updated w/ Video: MPD Seeking Suspects in Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to locate two suspects in a shooting.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at approximately 4:08 p.m., two suspects assaulted the victim inside of an establishment in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. During the fight, the victim was shot. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/YMHHX2AgEnM

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN# 24105752

###

