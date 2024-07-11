MDB Capital Announces Record Date and Expected Timing for Initial Public Offering for Invizyne Technologies

Record date of July 22, 2024 set for allocation preferences

Closing and trading expected on NASDAQ on or before August 15

Addison, Texas, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, today announces the record date, allocation preference, and expected timeline for the proposed offering for Invizyne Technologies, Inc.

In February 2024, Invizyne ­– a leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life and a subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings – filed its IPO registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the sale of its common stock in a firm commitment public offering.

The offering will be for 4,300,000 shares of common stock at a price per share of $4.00, for gross proceeds of $17.2 million. Invizyne has applied to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "IZTC".

As a MDB "Big Idea" Company, the broker dealer subsidiary of MDB intends to give preference to holders of MDB Class A Shares (Nasdaq: MDBH) for allocations in the Invizyne offering as follows:

Record Date: MDB Capital has set a record date of July 22, 2024, for the purpose of the proposed offering.

Allocation Preference: Any investor that holds shares of MDBH on the record date (i.e. shares purchased and held at least one day prior to July 22, 2024) will be entitled to indicate for and receive an allocation to purchase one (1) share of Invizyne for every share of MDBH they own.

Additional Allocations: Shareholders may indicate for additional shares of Invizyne than they are entitled to based on MDBH ownership. Additional allocations will be made on a pro-rata basis, if available. Afterward, if any shares in the proposed offering are still available, indications from non-MDBH shareholders will be considered.

Indication Process and Deadline: All shares sold in the offering need to be sold via MDB Capital or one of its selling group members. Interested investors should contact MDB Capital or one of its selling group members to make a formal indication for the number of shares sought no later than August 5, 2024.

Allocation Announcements and Proposed Timing: Exact per share allocations in the offering will be communicated to investors soon after the record date. The offering is expected to close, with trading to begin on or before August 15, but is subject to change. All allocations are subject to review for suitability and compliance and as such, MDB may limit certain allocations.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the prospectus related to the offering and included in the registration statement, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC website or by emailing MDB’s broker dealer at community@mdb.com.

