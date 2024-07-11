Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,760 in the last 365 days.

Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for July 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.2 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.1 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Rob King
Chief Operating Officer
t. 403.384.0797
e. rking@freeholdroyalties.com 
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com
 Nick Thomson, CFA
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0874 
e. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com 
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com





Primary Logo

You just read:

Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for July 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more