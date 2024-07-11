Submit Release
Avis Budget Group to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 5th

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for August 6th, 2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2024 results after the market close on Monday, August 5th, 2024, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 6th, 2024, until 10:00 p.m. on August 19th at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13743682.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have approximately 10,250 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:
David Calabria
IR@avisbudget.com


