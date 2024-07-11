Flood Insurance in Communities at Risk of Flooding

The federal government makes federally backed flood insurance available to people in areas that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, by employing floodplain management practices that meet the program’s minimum requirements. Currently, 3.1 million properties (parcels of land used for any purpose) are covered by policies offered by the NFIP; that program provides almost all the nation’s flood insurance policies.

In this report, the Congressional Budget Office examines how the share of properties at risk of flooding that are covered by NFIP policies varies across communities with different economic and demographic characteristics. The agency considers properties to be at risk if they have at least a 1 percent annual probability of experiencing a flood of a depth of roughly 1 foot or more, which is equivalent to having about a one-in-four chance of experiencing at least one such flood over a period of 30 years; currently, about 9 percent of properties face such a risk.

CBO found that most at-risk properties did not have flood insurance through the NFIP as of May 1, 2023. Of at-risk properties with NFIP policies, about 90 percent had a discounted premium, and some of those discounts were time limited, or temporary. The agency also found the following: