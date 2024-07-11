Questex’s Fierce Network Unveils Fierce Network Research

Announces Powerful Array of Research Solutions Focused on the Transformative Impact of Smart Cloud Technologies, Including AI, Automation, Broadband and Open RAN

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a news portal serving decision makers throughout the global communications and enterprise cloud industry, today announces Fierce Network Research, dedicated to delivering insights focused on the impact, benefits and challenges that Smart Cloud technology presents to communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises.



The world’s communications companies, cloud providers and enterprises are locked in a race to combine cloud, observability, automation, AI and security into a new networking model, Smart Cloud, that will precipitate the next great global technology revolution. Fierce Network Research will deliver the understandings companies need to navigate this stormy transition.

“Smart Cloud is more important than just communications. It's an engine for the industry to deliver the Infrastructure of Everything – a ubiquitous cloud-native global network that has a transformative effect on the planet - industry, society, agriculture, the environment, everything,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Fierce Network.

Mitch Wagner has joined Fierce Network Research as Chief Analyst defining the research business’s POV and taking overall responsibility for its research into the latest global trends. Wagner has been covering enterprise and telco technology for more than 30 years, including leadership positions at Light Reading and InformationWeek. He has also helped drive content marketing in a full-time position at Oracle and as a consultant for business-to-business technology companies for the data center, cloud platform, networking and security spaces.

“I am excited to lead Fierce Network Research and help companies obtain a comprehensive understanding of cloud, security, AI, broadband and more so that they can plan for and gain a competitive edge,” Wagner said.

The first Fierce Network Research report, “Telecom Automation and AI – Let’s Get Real,” was just released and can be viewed here. A second report, “Smart Cloud: The Coming Paradigm Shift” is due to be published in August. In addition to the research reports, Fierce Network Research is also rolling out a series of interactive webinars.

Upcoming report and webinar topics include:

Transforming Telcos with Cloud-Native OSS

AI and the Network: Optimizing Network Design and Operations to Meet AI Demands

Breaking Down Network Silos: Integrating Networks for 5G Monetization at the Edge

U.S. Rural Broadband Strategies: Access Choice, Funding Availability and Workforce Management

Municipal Broadband Deployment Strategies

Exploring Data Center Transformation in the Rise of AI-Driven Industries

Exploring Alternative Power Sources for Data Centers

Innovative Liquid Cooling for Future-Proof Data Centers: Ensuring Efficiency and Sustainability

Telco AI: The Business Cases that Matter

Beyond the Hype: 5G Practical Business Cases

Creating New Telco Opportunities in the Cloud with Open RAN

Unlocking the Future of Connectivity with eSIM

AI-Powered Network Optimization in Telco Operations

Securing the Future: Telco AI in Cyber Defense

5G and Beyond: Telco AI’s Role in Next-Gen Connectivity

Customer-centric Telco: Revolutionizing Services with AI

Building a Network Fit for AI’s Ferocious Data Appetite

Have LEO Satellites Finally Found Their Wings?

Making the Business Case for 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Expanding 5G Revenue Opportunities with NaaS

Overcoming Challenges of Multi-Cloud Integration and Interoperability



View all topics here.

Visit Fierce Network Research at https://research.fierce-network.com/ and Fierce Network at https://www.fierce-network.com and sign up for newsletters here. Stay connected on X, LinkedIn and Facebook. For information services and partnership opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

Fierce Network Research

csoucy@questex.com