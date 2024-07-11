SlicedHealth, Inc. Secures $5M Series A Funding from Arthur Ventures to Enhance Product Capabilities & Client Solutions

New funding will drive innovation, expand solution offerings, and accelerate growth to better meet the needs of healthcare clients.

This growth equity is a tremendous opportunity to increase the scope and speed with which we can help address the razor-thin margins and factors that contribute to missing revenue.” — Reed Liggin, CEO, SlicedHealth, Inc.

WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SlicedHealth, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, formerly SlicedHealth LLC, is pleased to announce the successful raise of $5 million in Series A funding from Arthur Ventures, a Minneapolis-based growth equity firm specializing in B2B software investments. This funding will significantly accelerate the advancement of the SlicedHealth product portfolio, enabling the implementation of cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and automation technologies to deliver faster solutions and reduce the operational burden on clients. Additionally, it will facilitate hiring top-tier talent to enhance further the company’s ability to drive organizational excellence and protect client revenue.

Reed Liggin, CEO of SlicedHealth, Inc., expressed: "This growth equity is a tremendous opportunity to increase the scope and speed with which we can help hospitals, specialty practices, and ambulatory surgery centers address the razor-thin margins and factors that contribute to missing revenue.” Reed continues, “Working with Arthur Ventures was a logical business decision as we share a common vision of excellence, a culture of holding our team in high value, and an approach of building trusted relationships with our clients."

Patrick Meenan, General Partner at Arthur Ventures, will join SlicedHealth, Inc. board of directors. Meenan remarked, "We are excited to partner with SlicedHealth, a company that has consistently demonstrated its ability to discover, uncover, and recover missing revenue for its clients. The investment will enable SlicedHealth to develop its innovative product capabilities further, integrate advanced technologies to streamline client operations, and attract top talent to continue its mission of protecting client revenue."

About SlicedHealth, Inc.— SlicedHealth helps rural and community hospitals, specialty practices, and ambulatory surgery centers discover, uncover, and recover contractually owed revenue. SlicedHealth’s Contract Management, Business Intelligence, Price Transparency, and Claim Estimation technology solutions protect organizations against revenue leakage. For more information, visit https://www.slicedhealth.com.

About Arthur Ventures — Arthur Ventures is an early-growth capital firm leading investments in B2B software companies outside Silicon Valley. Since 2013, we have partnered with 50+ companies in different cities across all United States and Canada regions. For more information, visit https://www.arthurventures.com.