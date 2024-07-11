AmeriCorps Helps Return Over $83 Million to Communities Through Tax Assistance

AmeriCorps NCCC and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP activated a network of tax assistance across the country to help nearly 125,000 individuals receive benefits and relief

Washington, DC, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, assisted nearly 125,000 low-income Americans with tax preparation, returning more than $83 million to eligible families. AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP and AmeriCorps NCCC programs activated volunteers and members to assist families through what can be a difficult process, ensuring individuals received all benefits for which they were eligible.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and impact our AmeriCorps members and volunteers have shown in providing essential tax preparation services to underserved individuals and communities,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Their efforts not only ease the financial burdens of thousands of individuals working hard to make ends meet but also strengthen the economic resilience of entire communities.”

AmeriCorps NCCC members worked on 16 tax projects across the county to complete more than 18,000 tax returns.

This year, an AmeriCorps NCCC team worked with Tygart Valley United Way in Fairmont, West Virginia. The team helped the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) site offer in-person appointments, which increased the number of families served by 230 percent during their time there. US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sent certificates of appreciation to each team member for their service.

Another AmeriCorps NCCC team made a noticeable contribution in Monroe, La., working with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. AmeriCorps member Bing Pfaltzgraff-Carlson processed a return valued at $10,000 for a single mother whose three children all live with disabilities.

“I was extremely excited when I saw it was $10,000,” Pfaltzgraff-Carlson said. “You hear about how even a little bit of money back can help someone, and here is someone getting 10 grand. I think people should keep in mind that you may not have to go to a big company to get your taxes done, especially people who need it the most.”

AmeriCorps NCCC empowers young adults to positively impact communities while gaining leadership skills. This year, AmeriCorps members serving with NCCC helped return nearly $23 million to local communities through tax returns. Ten teams across all four NCCC regions activated 88 members to assist families.

"Through the dedication of our members, we empower American families to secure the fullest tax benefits they're entitled to," said Ken Goodson, Director of AmeriCorps NCCC. "Our commitment lies in bolstering Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs, ensuring that every dollar possible flows back into the pockets of those we serve."

In addition, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers, national service participants age 55+, provided communities across the county with crucial tax assistance, serving 81 percent of those receiving free services from national service participants

This year more than 1,770 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers supported more than 101,000 people across America with their tax returns and with building their financial literacy. These volunteers returned more than $60 million in total to individuals through returns. On average, each AmeriCorps Senior volunteer assisted 57 individuals and generated nearly $34,000 in tax returns for their fellow Americans.

"In the heart of the 2024 tax season, over 101,000 Americans in need were assisted by the unwavering dedication of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers,” said Atalaya Sergi, director, AmeriCorps Seniors. Across the nation, RSVP programs harnessed the profound skills and commitment of these volunteers, ensuring families, individuals, veterans, and military families not only understood, but received every benefit entitled to them. This demonstrates the significant impact of AmeriCorps Seniors in providing financial relief to those who need it."

Learn more about service and volunteering in your community at AmeriCorps.gov/NCCC or AmeriCorps.gov/Seniors.

