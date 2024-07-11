Daniel E. Kaplan Supports Birthright Israel Foundation
Daniel E. Kaplan backs the crucial initiative to connect Jewish youth with their heritage.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel E. Kaplan, a highly successful insurance and investing executive, has proudly announced his support for the Birthright Israel Foundation. Kaplan's commitment to the foundation embodies the importance of connecting young Jewish adults to their heritage amidst the rising tide of antisemitism.
"As antisemitism rages, our mission becomes ever more important," Kaplan stated. "Connecting our youth to Israel is vital, and we must act now and together to support our young people, helping them find the strength, confidence, and resilience they need to stand tall as proud Jews."
The Birthright Israel Foundation provides Jewish young adults with life-changing trips to Israel, helping them build a deep, personal connection to their heritage. In light of the 2024 Adelson Matching Gift Challenge, every donation made to the foundation is tripled, significantly amplifying the impact of each gift.
The organization seeks to ignite passion in youth through connections with Israel and its people. The Birthright Israel Foundation has been instrumental in shaping the lives of its participants, who often become leaders in their communities, defending Jewish pride and supporting their peers. Kaplan's support emphasizes the urgent need for such initiatives, particularly in turbulent times.
Daniel Kaplan, an insurance and investing executive, has achieved resounding success and ethical excellence throughout his career. A top-tier economics graduate, Kaplan has become an influential figure in both New York City's and Miami’s financial landscapes. His professional life is complemented by his passions for aviation, sports, coaching, and public speaking, setting a gold standard in financial practice.
