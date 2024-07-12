Southern Guaranty Insurance Company Announces Promotion of Bryan Schmidt to Chief Operating Officer
Southern Guaranty Insurance Company promotes Bryan Schmidt to Chief Operating Officer, highlighting his exceptional leadership and strategic vision.CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Bryan Schmidt to Chief Operating Officer (COO). This decision was initiated by our independent board members, because of the high quality of work and results that Bryan has generated within SGIC, which was supported unanimously by the total Board of Directors. This underscores our collective confidence in Bryan's exceptional leadership and strategic vision, which have significantly contributed to SGIC's growth and operational excellence.
Bryan's leadership abilities were noted early in his life as he was named team captain of his high school hockey team and then a two-year captain of his D1 college hockey team. Bryan went on to play professional hockey for ten years with eight of those years playing in Europe. Again, his leadership abilities were recognized in the various European teams he played with as he was promoted to team leadership positions, and again as he led one team to a European championship. And most importantly, Bryan learned from his professional career that in order to succeed, one has to build high-quality teams with various abilities and skills, which he is now doing at SGIC.
Bryan has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and marketing and furthered his studies in an English university earning a two-year Master's in management and leadership. Since joining SGIC, Bryan has been instrumental in enhancing our service delivery, creating innovative solutions to streamlining processes, and fostering a culture of employees working together in teams providing continuous improvement. His efforts have not only improved our operational efficiency but have also solidified our reputation as a trusted partner in the health insurance market.
Please join us in congratulating Bryan Schmidt on his well-deserved promotion. We look forward to the continued growth and success of SGIC under his leadership.
About SGIC: Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) is a dynamic insurance provider focused on meeting customer health and property insurance needs plus embracing digital advancements. SGIC offers tailored insurance solutions designed to meet the challenges of today's changing world with innovative healthcare insurance products. SGIC is well-equipped to advance into the future of healthcare and property insurance.
