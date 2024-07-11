Atari Opens Enrollment for its 2024 Summer Camp Program

The eight-week, online camp celebrates an Atari summer tradition with games and activities

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced open enrollment for Atari Summer Camp, an eight week online celebration of retro gaming and everything 1980s. Anyone can join during the camp season by signing up at atari.com .



Partner events and virtual field trips will be announced over the course of the four, two week sessions including special activations with Codecademy, Coinbase, Nifty Island, Rollercoaster Tycoon and more.

Participants will log into a personalized Atari Club page and gain access to a Camp portal modeled after an Atari ST desktop that is hosted by an AI camp director. Programming will take place in Discord, social media, and several immersive partner platforms.

A mix of virtual and IRL (in-real-life) activities will be revealed over the 8-week camp, including high-score competitions, scavenger hunts, creative projects, trivia and special apparel and accessory drops.

“The community response to last year’s Atari Summer Camp inspired us to create a more robust experience this year,” said Tyler Drewitz, Director of Atari Club. “Summer Camp is a great way to celebrate Atari’s unique history with our community.”

The Atari Summer Camp is inspired by the Atari-operated computer camps for aspiring programmers that ran in the 1980s. The camps blended a comprehensive computer education and programming curriculum with a more traditional camp experience including social activities, sports, swimming, music and arts.

“We are excited to have so many partners participating in Atari Summer Camp this year,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “Summer Camp is a fun way for our growing family of brands and our partners to engage with fans.”

A full press kit with logos, merchandise photos, and artwork is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Atari-Summer-Camp-2024-pkit .

Stay tuned for more Atari Summer Camp updates and Atari Club events by joining the community on Discord and following on X (Twitter) .

About Atari Club

The Atari Club is an expression of Atari’s history, its present and its future. It is a nexus for connecting with fans and partners, and together exploring Atari and collaborating on future projects. The Atari Club is an immersive platform that creates opportunities to engage in fresh, exciting ways and infuse elements of gaming culture into everyday experiences.

Members get exclusive access to products before the public, collaborate on designs, game with peers, and help shape the future of Atari. Learn more and sign up at www.atari.club

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

PRESS CONTACT

Jessica Timms, Brett Buren, and Tabitha Beidleman

ÜberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52713813-5ca4-4a86-9112-d79c4f72738e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/268745cb-adbb-464b-8ce1-69639c76491b



