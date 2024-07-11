RadianceMiles Launches First Deposit2Earn Event, Supporting MNT Deposits for Points

LONDON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





We are thrilled to announce that RadianceMiles will launch its first Deposit2Earn event from July 11, 2024, to August 20, 2024. This event not only marks LightCycle's further integration into the Mantle ecosystem but also provides users with a new way to earn LightCycle points by depositing MNT (Mantle Tokens).

Deposit2Earn: A Revolutionary Reward Mechanism

In the first Deposit2Earn event, users can earn 10,000 RadianceMiles points daily by depositing a fixed amount of 100 MNT (Mantle Tokens). This innovative reward mechanism offers users a stable and efficient way to earn points, allowing them to easily participate in and enjoy the many benefits of RadianceMiles.

Event Details

- Event Period: July 11, 2024 - August 20, 2024

- Staking Requirement: Fixed deposit of 100 MNT each time

- Reward Mechanism: Earn 10,000 RadianceMiles points daily

RadianceMiles points can be used to redeem LightCycle tokens ($LCT), participate in more ecosystem activities, and enjoy exclusive community benefits.

The launch of the RadianceMiles Deposit2Earn event represents an upgrade to the ecosystem and an enhancement of user experience. Through the Deposit2Earn feature, we aim to:

- Increase User Engagement: Attract more users to participate and remain active in our ecosystem through an efficient earning mechanism and diverse point uses.

- Enhance Ecosystem Interconnectivity: Connect LightCycle and Mantle, enabling resource and user sharing, and promoting the collaborative development of the entire blockchain ecosystem.

- Build Trust and Consensus: Establish user trust in the project and ecosystem through a transparent reward mechanism and secure, stable technical support, fostering broader consensus and cooperation.

The first Deposit2Earn event is just the beginning. In the future, we will continue to explore more innovative features and activities to further enrich user experience and earning methods. Our goal is to build a more open, interconnected, and prosperous blockchain ecosystem, bringing more value and opportunities to users.

LightCycle RadianceMiles Deposit2Earn Link:

https://radiancemiles.lightcycle.city/airdrop

Deposit2Earn Contract Audit Report:

http://odex.vip/?sign=ba2d180f36da7342323a7d41a5d44cf6

LightCycle X

https://x.com/LightCycle_City

Contact:

Allen Smith

business@lightcycle.city

Igneus Terrenus

gneus.terrenus@mantle.xyz

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LightCycle. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

