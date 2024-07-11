Inaugural class of ASHG-NHGRI Genomics and Public Service Fellows arrives

On July 1, NHGRI and the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) welcomed the inaugural class of the ASHG-NHGRI Genomics and Public Service Fellowship Program. This recently expanded program provides participants with training and career development opportunities in public policy, education and engagement, science communication, and scientific administration. The program aims to prepare fellows for the many diverse career paths that support public understanding and policies surrounding genomics.

ASHG and NHGRI have partnered on joint fellowship programs for over two decades, with this being the first year of this newly expanded program. The new program continues two prestigious graduate-level fellowships in genetics and public policy and in genetics education and engagement, but now adds a similar fellowship in genomics communications. Over the course of each of these fellowships, the fellows will have three rotations, one at NHGRI, one at ASHG, and a final rotation at an organization selected based on the fellow’s preference and anticipated career path.

The 2024–2026 graduate-level fellows are Elizabeth Roy, M.P.H., from the University of Pittsburgh as the Genetics & Public Policy Fellow; Camerun Washington, M.S., C.G.C., from the Greenwood Genetic Center as the Genetics Education & Engagement Fellow; and Jacqueline Cohen, M.P.H., from the University of Pittsburgh as the Genomics Communications Fellow.

Throughout her fellowship, Roy will participate in the development and implementation of national policies related to genetics and genomics research and its clinical applications. After her rotation in NHGRI’s Policy and Program Analysis Branch, she will continue working on policy and advocacy with ASHG. For her third rotation, Roy will work on Capitol Hill.

Washington will develop and implement initiatives for genomics education and community engagement for diverse student and public audiences, including groups historically underrepresented in science. He will first rotate in NHGRI’s Education and Community Involvement Branch, after which he will work with ASHG’s scientific and digital programming, career development, and public engagement teams. For his third rotation, Washington will select an organization involved in science education or public engagement.

As the Genomics Communications Fellow, Cohen will create innovative and newsworthy communications products to help the public learn about genomics. Following a rotation in NHGRI’s Office of Communications, she will work with ASHG’s Communications and Public Engagement Group. For her third rotation, Cohen will select an additional organization in the DC area.

In addition to the graduate-level fellows, the expanded program now includes a post-baccalaureate fellowship. The Post-Baccalaureate Genomics Analyst Fellowship helps recent college graduates gain exposure to and training for multiple career paths that advance public service in human genetics and genomics. These fellows will work either at NHGRI in the Extramural Research Program or at ASHG for their two years.

Four 2024–2026 post-baccalaureate fellows will be based in the NHGRI Extramural Research Program, including: Mike Lopez from New Mexico State University; Sofia Martin from St. Edward’s University; Jessica Reinach from the University of Michigan; and Gabrielle Villard from the Southern California University of Health Sciences. The two fellows based at ASHG will be Maya Montgomery from Duke University and Alison Wilcox from St. Olaf College.

As part of the expanded fellowship program, NHGRI and ASHG have developed the new Journeys in Human Genetics and Genomics Colloquium. The goal of the colloquium is to showcase the depth and breadth of the scientific, clinical, and societal elements of human genetics and genomics, as well as to illustrate the myriad associated career opportunities. Colloquium lectures, which will be given by distinguished members of the genetics and genomics community, will be aimed at the level of a recent college graduate with an introductory knowledge of biology. The colloquium will feature approximately 25 lectures per year, and the recorded lectures will be made freely available on genome.gov.

Applications for the 2025–2027 class of the ASHG-NHGRI Genomics and Public Service Fellowship Program will open in October 2024. To receive email updates about the program, including application requirements, open and close dates, and more, sign up with the fellowship interest form.