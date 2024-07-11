OneUnited Bank Joins South Florida HBCU Picnic Saturday July 13, 2024
For the Love of the Community, Largest Black Owned Bank Supports the Excellence of HBCUs
We believe the quality education coupled with the sense of love and belonging that students receive at HBCUs are important ingredients in creating a rich legacy of generational wealth.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest Black owned bank and Florida’s only Black owned bank, is thrilled to support the 2024 South Florida HBCU Picnic on Saturday July 13th, 2024, 2:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Florida Memorial University located at 15800 N.W. 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL, 33054. Given the outsize educational impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), OneUnited Bank is a proud sponsor of the HBCU Picnic, which brings together the vibrant HBCU and Divine 9 communities and supports the HBCU Scholarship Fund.
— Teri Williams, President & COO, OneUnited Bank
Teri Williams, President & Owner of OneUnited Bank commented “We are proud to support HBCU alumni and students with our participation in the 8th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic. We believe the quality education coupled with the sense of love and belonging that students receive at these esteemed historic institutions of higher learning are important ingredients in creating a rich legacy of generational wealth.”
Launched in 2015, the inaugural picnic was the vision of co-founders former Opa-locka City Mayor Matthew A. Pigatt and attorney Josh Jones of Josh Jones Law, with the help of Melody Miller. This popular local event has grown significantly in attendance and awareness, bringing together thousands of alumni from 10 HBCUs to directly benefit the South Florida HBCU Scholarship Fund.
"We are not just hosting a picnic; we are nurturing a vibrant, unified community," said Co-Founder Pigatt. "Our event showcases our power, celebrates our rich educational heritage, and invests in the future of our youth”. Founder Jones stated "Our commitment to the next generation is unwavering. We are excited to see the scholarship fund grow and support more students in their academic journeys.”
For tickets and more information about the 8th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic visit www.sfhbcupicnic.com.
For more information about the wide array of OneUnited Bank’s benefits, community programs and educational initiatives, visit www.oneunited.com .
About OneUnited Bank
OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com), is the largest (largest customer base) and first Black owned digital bank in America, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Bank Enterprise Award due to its community development lending. Its mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services.
About South Florida HBCU Picnic
The South Florida HBCU Picnic, founded in 2015, celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities, fosters networking among alumni and supporters, and assists in recruitment efforts. The picnic represents 26 HBCUs and 6 National Pan-Hellenic Council Greek-lettered organizations.
