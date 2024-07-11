CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen, Mayor Stothert Announce Additional State Investments into Three Shovel-Ready Capital Projects in Metro Omaha

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced additional funding for three Omaha-area projects through the state’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Act (Shovel-Ready) program. Omaha Performing Arts, Joslyn Art Museum, and the Elkhorn Athletic Association initially each received awards of $3.86 million through the State’s first round of Shovel-Ready awards, announced in June 2022. After a reallocation of unspent program funds, the State is increasing all three awards to $6.31 million. The funds are supporting the organizations in carrying out capital projects delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Omaha has developed a national reputation as a go-to destination for young professionals, businesses, and tourists,” said Gov. Pillen. “These investments will move forward three major projects in metro Omaha. Their completion will further enhance the city’s fine arts and performing arts, while expanding a world-class sports complex in the area.”

This morning’s announcement was made during a news conference at Steelhouse Omaha. During her remarks, Mayor Jean Stothert congratulated the awardees and expressed excitement at the many projects underway in Omaha.

“Omaha has a wealth of amazing venues for athletics, concerts, and the art exhibits,” said Mayor Stothert. “With these first-rate facilities, we regularly rank among America’s top cities for quality of life. It’s exciting to see Omaha’s momentum continue with one impressive project after another coming to fruition.”

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is using its award to help construct the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement at its downtown campus, which also includes the Holland Performing Arts Center and Steelhouse Omaha. The new facility—between Dodge and Douglas Streets at 12th Street—will provide additional rehearsal, workshop, and classroom spaces. Omaha Performing Arts serves more than 100,000 people annually through its education and engagement programming. Completion of the project will allow O-pa to expand its influence even further.

“Omaha Performing Arts is grateful for this additional Shovel-Ready funding from the State of Nebraska,” stated O-pa President Joan Squires. “These funds will greatly assist in the construction and completion of the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement, which supports O-pa’s mission and broadens our ability to reach thousands of students and participants from across the state through performing arts education and engagement programs.”

In July 2021, Joslyn Art Museum broke ground on an expansion project that will increase its exhibition space by more than forty percent. Since first opening to the public in 1931, the museum’s permanent collection has grown to more than 12,000 pieces. The construction project is renovating or enlarging the museum’s existing wings to enhance visitors’ experience. Additionally, the project includes a beautiful new wing—the Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion—and improvements to the museum grounds. The Joslyn is scheduled to reopen on September 10, 2024. General admission will remain free to the public.

“As the Joslyn Art Museum prepares to open as a restored, expanded, and transformed institution on September 10, we are grateful for the support provided for our expansion project by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Shovel-Ready grant funding,” said Dr. Jack Becker, Joslyn’s executive director and CEO. “The completion of the new 42,000-square-foot Rhonda & Howard Hawks Pavilion addition ensures we can again welcome visitors. Shovel-Ready funding has played an important part in advancing this project, allowing us to connect more people with art, now and for generations to come.”

Elkhorn Athletic Association (EAA) has provided access to youth sports since the 1970s. It currently serves 8,200 athletes in ten sports. In 2019, EAA embarked on an initiative to build an outdoor complex for its growing number of sports participants. The complex, known as the First Interstate Bank SportsPlex, is located on a 260-acre site in Valley. It currently houses six full-size soccer pitches, four baseball/softball diamonds, a barrier free field, and paved parking for 1500 vehicles. The additional Shovel-Ready funds will add four more baseball/softball diamonds and allow EAA to host larger regional and national tournaments.

"Elkhorn Athletic Association is thrilled to announce the additional Shovel-Ready funding for the First Interstate Bank SportsPlex project,” said EAA Board Chairman Bruce O’Neel. “This crucial support brings us one step closer to completing a complex that will empower our youth, strengthen our community, and enhance our city's reputation statewide. With this funding, we can ensure the timely completion of a space for all kids to play. We are immensely grateful to Governor Pillen, and all those involved in the Shovel-Ready program, for this investment in our vision and our young people."

In June 2022, DED announced $115 million of awards—apportioned by Congressional District—through round one of the Shovel-Ready program. The awards are supporting nonprofit organizations who experienced negative economic impacts because of the coronavirus pandemic. The funds are assisting awardees with completion of capital projects delayed by the pandemic. Since initially awarding the round-one Shovel Ready awards, DED has been able to reallocate remaining program funds to increase the award amounts for Omaha Performing Arts Center, Joslyn Art Museum, and Elkhorn Athletic Association in Congressional District 2.

Round one of the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Act program was primarily funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act ($100 million), supplemented by $15 million of state funds. DED announced a second round of grants through the program in October 2023, awarding an additional $70 million of state funds to 17 recipients.

