SPI Software Announces Top-Tier Sponsorship of ARDA-ROC/TBMA Conference
Sealing the deal! SPI Software's CEO Gordon McClendon and Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA, connect after committing to become a Champion Sponsor of the ARDA-ROC Conference during a recent meeting in Washington D.C.
Championing Innovation for Independent Timeshare Resorts
This conference aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering independent timeshare resorts with affordable and effective software solutions.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software (SPI), a leading provider of innovative software and technology solutions for the timeshare industry, today announced its top-tier Champion Sponsorship of the upcoming ARDA Resort Owners' Committee (ROC) TBMA Conference.
The conference will be held September 12-13, 2024, at the Westgate Resort, Las Vegas. The program brings together industry leaders to explore critical issues and best practices for independent timeshare resorts.
SPI Software's sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting the success of independent timeshare resorts. The ARDA ROC/TBMA Conference serves as a vital platform for these resorts to access the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the ever-changing industry landscape.
"We are proud to be a top-tier sponsor of the ARDA-ROC/TBMA Conference," said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software. "This conference aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering independent timeshare resorts with affordable and effective software solutions. We believe technology plays a crucial role in optimizing resort operations, enhancing the owner experience, and ultimately driving profitability."
The ARDA-ROC/TBMA Conference focuses on key industry topics including:
• Educational sessions and discussion on essential topics (i.e., budget issues, legal issues, insurance challenges, disaster preparedness, leveraging technology for increased revenue and efficiency, enhancing the owner experience, optimizing resort operations, staying competitive in the evolving marketplace, and more.
• Direct access to the ARDA-ROC team to discuss the legal, business, and regulatory issues affecting your resorts with those who advocate for changes across the United States.
• Networking and information exchange opportunities with industry colleagues on topics such as proven revenue generating techniques.
"SPI Software's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with the goals of the ARDA ROC/TBMA Conference," said Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA. "Their participation means that independent timeshare resorts have access to top-tier technology solutions and industry insights needed to achieve long-term success."
About SPI Software: SPI Software is the global leader in providing innovative software solutions to the vacation ownership industry and its related businesses. Celebrating 45 years of innovation and experience, SPI’s award-winning solutions empower companies and resorts to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and guest experiences, and drive profitability. Committed to customer success, SPI Software continues to revolutionize the industry with its comprehensive range of software solutions. SPI Software is a fully owned subsidiary of Kingsway (NYSE: KFS).
About ARDA-ROC: ARDA-ROC serves as the advocacy arm of ARDA, advocating for the interests of timeshare owners at the federal, state, and local levels. With over 25 years of experience, ARDA-ROC is dedicated to safeguarding the rights and well-being of timeshare owners through legislative monitoring and proactive engagement.
