Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases New Single 'Wishing Well' Following Acclaimed Album Heavy Soul
A winning balance between maturity and raw, gut-punch blues," Joanne Shaw Taylor fuses blues and soul seamlessly on Heavy Soul.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the critically acclaimed release of her latest studio album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart under Slash’s latest release, celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has delighted fans with a special new single, “Wishing Well,” a powerful cover of Free’s hit song, available now on all major streaming platforms. Written by the band members from Free about their close friend Bevan T. Woodhouse, “Wishing Well” quickly climbed the UK Singles Chart, reaching number 7 on January 13, 1973. Featured on the band’s sixth and final studio album, Heartbreaker, it was Free’s final hit single before the group disbanded, with Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke going on to form Bad Company. WATCH the official music video. ORDER Heavy Soul now. Stream the new single on all digital platforms HERE.
— Classic Rock Magazine
“I’ve been a massive Free fan since I was a teenager,” Joanne shares. “It’s a very hard band to cover because it doesn’t really need covering; it was already perfect in the first place. I was a little bit nervous about it because I put Free on a pedestal. But I enjoyed it. I look forward to the challenge of recreating it similar to the original and paying homage to that, but also doing it in my own sort of style.”
The release of “Wishing Well” follows Joanne’s latest album, Heavy Soul, which has been hailed as a landmark in her career, showcasing her evolution from blues roots to incorporating her soulful pop music influence. Critics have praised Heavy Soul for its raw talent and authenticity, solidifying Joanne Shaw Taylor’s place as a dynamic force in the music world.
With a career enriched by acclaim from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Taylor’s Heavy Soul offers a fusion of contemporary soul-pop and traditional blues. The album’s latest single, “Drowning In A Sea Of Love” is a soulful rendition inspired by Eva Cassidy’s version of soul icon Joe Simon’s 1971 R&B hit. Introduced to Taylor by producer Kevin Shirley, it perfectly captures the album’s theme of exploring emotional depths through a blend of blues and soul music.
Heavy Soul is a landmark in Taylor’s career, showcasing her evolution from blues roots to incorporating soulful pop music nuances. The album continues to showcase Taylor’s expressive vocals and guitar prowess with tracks like “Devil In Me” and “A Good Goodbye,” the title track “Heavy Soul” and includes a soul-stirring version of Joan Armatrading’s “All The Way From America.”
Critics have lauded Taylor for her raw talent and authenticity on Heavy Soul. Glide Magazine described it as her “most complete ‘triple threat’ effort yet,” elevating her status from a guitar slinger to a singer-songwriter. Blues Matters praised the album as “an unforgettable sonic experience, solidifying Joanne’s place as a dynamic force in the music world.” And Rock and Blues Muse celebrated her return to the passionate sound that brought her fame, stating, “With the exciting Heavy Soul, Joanne Shaw Taylor returns to the passionate sound that brought her fame.” Maximum Volume praises Joanne, “A rich creative vein that has produced some of her finest work has yielded another high point, 9/10.”
After a successful U.S. spring tour, Joanne Shaw Taylor is set to embark on “The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour this fall, promising an electrifying experience with songs from Heavy Soul and fan favorites. For tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com
‘Heavy Soul’ - Track Listing
1. Sweet ‘Lil Lies
2. All The Way From America
3. Black Magic
4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love
5. A Good Goodbye
6. Heavy Soul
7. Wild Love
8. Someone Like You
9. Devil In Me
10. Change Of Heart
Summer 2024 Tour Dates:
Friday, July 12 - Briggsville, PA - Briggs Farm Blues Festival
Thursday, July 18 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
Friday, July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*
Sunday, July 21 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
Tuesday, July 23- Lake Placid, NY - Songs at Mirror Lake
Friday, August 2 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza
Saturday, August 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues Festival
Thursday, August 15 - Asbury Arts Center
Friday, August 16 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse
Saturday, August 17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Festival
Saturday, August 31 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Blues Festival
Saturday, September 14 - Morristown, NJ - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival
*Opening for Joe Bonamassa
“The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour:
Wednesday, October 23 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium
Thursday, October 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Friday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly Theater
Monday, October 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Tuesday, October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rose
Thursday, October 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre
Friday, November 1 - Spokane, WA - The Bing
Saturday, November 2 - Beaverton, OR - The Reser
Monday, November 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
Wednesday, November 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
Thursday, November 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
Friday, November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
Sunday, November 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Montclair
Wednesday, November 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos Center
Thursday, November 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Sunday, November 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Tuesday, November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
Wednesday, November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre
Friday, November 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
Saturday, November 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
Sunday, November 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram