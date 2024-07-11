Venturi Tubes Market Growth Analysis, Latest Technology Hits at CAGR of 6.5% by 2032

Venturi Tubes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A venturi tube is a clever device that uses a simple design to measure fluid flow. It consists of a narrowed section in a pipe, where the fluid speeds up as it passes through. This speed increase creates a pressure drop, following Bernoulli's principle. By measuring this pressure change, we can determine the flow rate of the fluid.

The venturi tubes market was valued at $716.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Industry Trends and Growth Drivers:

The venturi tube market is experiencing growth due to several factors:

Strategic Moves by Key Players: Companies are actively collaborating and acquiring each other to expand their market reach and strengthen their positions.

Rising Water Demand: Global population growth and urbanization are leading to increased demand for water in various industries, including food & beverage processing, agriculture, and manufacturing. This creates a need for accurate water flow measurement, which venturi tubes provide.

Smart Venturi Tubes Gaining Traction: New technologies like Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) are being integrated into venturi tubes. These "smart" meters allow for remote data collection and improve accuracy, leading to lower operating costs and better water management.

The Future of Venturi Tubes:

The market is expected to see continued growth driven by the increasing adoption of smart venturi tubes. Advancements like Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication are poised to further enhance their functionality and value proposition. Overall, venturi tubes offer a simple yet effective solution for flow measurement, and with ongoing innovation, they are likely to play a key role in water management for years to come.

Industry Analysis:

In recent years, popularity of smart venturi tubes has significantly increased. Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) are two major technologies used in venturi tubes. AMR enables remote data transmission and AMI has the capability to transfer data to collection and management centers through communication networks. Such venturi tubes reduce the requirement for manual water reading, thereby lowering operating costs of the utility. Furthermore, electronic, and ultrasonic venturi tubes significantly increase the accuracy of venturi tubes readings.

Many players in the industry are focusing on adoption of smart venturi tubes. For instance, SA Water, which is an entity owned by the Government of South Australia that has significantly increased the use of smart venturi tubes. Furthermore, advancements in Machine to Machine (M2M) communication is expected to boost the use of smart venturi tubes. Thus, rise in accuracy and reduction in operating cost provided by smart meters is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for growth of the venturi tubes market in the coming years.

The venturi tubes market has observed significant growth in the past few years, owing to rise in water demand and need for efficient water management. In addition, increase in global population has significantly increased demand of water for domestic as well as industrial use. Similarly, commercial organizations are monitoring water usage and water quality. Hence such factors are expected to provide lucrative growth during the venturi tubes market forecast period.

Top Players:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players having significant venturi tubes market share are ADVANCED TECHNOCRACY, ABB, SIEMENS AG, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Omega Engineering, Inc., Badger Meter, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. Major players have adopted product launch, collaboration, and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the venturi tubes market.

