Futuristic BioChar Collaborates with R.E.D. Industrial Products and Plans for Factory in Cairo, IL

CAIRO, Ill., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven C Johnson CEO, of Futuristic BioChar Concepts LLC Announced access to thousands of tons of High Carbon high Quality BioChar ready for delivery to Crop farmers, nationwide.



After collaboration with R.E.D Industrial Products, Rodney J Chiodo Director of Operations, and CEO. R.E.D industrial core products are silica fume, metakaolin, slag replacement, fly ash and ground glass pozzolan and continue to revolutionize the concrete and cementing industries. Because of their national relationship with major industry, BioChar will be a next full stream product line for R.E.D. Industrial Products. https://www.redindustrialproducts.com/

Johnson says he has moved the headquarters from Crystal City Missouri. With plans to build a factory in Cairo Illinois, because of the perfect logistic for barge, rail and trucking.

This operation is environmentally friendly and will create many jobs. With access to massive inventories through Cairo Renewables and Recycling LLC, (Owned by Johnson), a nationwide Logistic specialty company, has become a crucial source to delivering BioChar, through access to rail nationwide trucking and barge. This network has kept the cost at a minimum.

The main focus Johnson has, is to condense industrial production of BioChar machines, to help Farmers and off the grid communities to make their own BioChar for soil enhancement and water purification.

With full support of two term Mayor Thomas Simpson. There will be a major economical surge. The expected forecast of 30 million dollars in sales will help revive the long struggling workforce in the community.

EPA Announces First-Ever National Standard to Address PFAS in Drinking Water https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/04/10/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-takes-critical-action-to-protect-communities-from-pfas-pollution-in-drinking-water/. An Additional $1 Billion through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to Combat PFAS Pollution and the USDA 336 farm act https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/resources/guides-and-instructions/soil-carbon-amendment-ac-336-conservation-practice-standard will help insure the market.

BioChar has several applications. Agricultural, soil amendment, water and air purification, oil spill cleanup, medical treatments, steel & concrete Industry, trapping mercury emissions from coal-fired power stations and natural gas wellheads.





Johnson is an industrialist renewable energy expert, inventor and an innovator for BioChar, and many other industrial applications

Because of the simplicity of the process Johnson says no outside funding or investors will be needed. This will be possible and economical for cost reduction, to help with water purification and increase crop production.





Steven C Johnson has changed the way many people look at BioChar. He has developed a less common approach by keeping his operations quite simple. The products he produces have been a new proving ground for many applications.

Johnson feels with his experience in heavy industry, biomass, water purification, Air purification and agricultural focus. By 2028 this will be a part of a more than a 10-billion-dollar industry globally.

Futuristic Biochar Concepts LLC, along with Steven C. Johnson develops heavy industrial and small-town revitalization projects. Its passion over the years has enriched communities, created jobs, and added economic value across urban and rural America. Its current focus is biomass, renewable energy and BioChar.

