Techmer PM Becomes First Materials Supplier in Purdue University’s Composites Additive Manufacturing and Simulation Consortium

The innovative partnership is set to drive advancements in extending the number of material cards for physics-based simulations and providing data of as-printed materials to customers

CLINTON, Tenn., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a leading materials design firm, proudly announces its induction as the first materials supplier into Purdue University’s Composites Additive Manufacturing and Simulation (CAMS) Consortium. This marks a significant milestone in the industry, bringing a new era of collaborative efforts for advancing the understanding and confidence on large format additive manufacturing (LFAM).



The Composites Manufacturing and Simulation Center (CMSC), home of the CAMS consortium at Purdue, is worldwide renowned for its expertise in manufacturing, simulation, and characterization of composite materials. This new partnership through the CAMS consortium will foster innovation and sustainability in materials sciences by bringing together top-tier researchers, industry leaders, and academic institutions. Techmer PM’s inclusion in this prestigious group underscores the company’s dedication to advancing the frontiers of materials solutions.

“We are honored to join Purdue University’s CAMS Consortium and collaborate with some of the brightest minds in materials science and additive manufacturing,” said Mike McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM. “The value this partnership will bring to our customers is significant. We aim to continue driving transformative changes in serving our customers.”

Techmer PM has been at the forefront of the plastics industry and is known for its cutting-edge research and development initiatives. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of high-performance materials designed to meet the evolving needs of various sectors. By joining CAMS, Techmer PM aims to leverage collective expertise, like Purdue University’s ADDITIVE3D simulation, to accelerate the development of materials for LFAM.

Dr. Eduardo Barocio, Director of Additive Manufacturing, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership: “Techmer PM and the CMSC team have a long-standing relationship, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into the CAMS consortium. Their track record of excellence and commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to achieving great things with this partnership.”

Jenna Hunt, Business Development Manager for Additive Manufacturing, Techmer PM, added, “The ADDITIVE3D simulation data provides a remarkable baseline and offers the ability to make accurate machine-specific material cards. Through this unique partnership, we will broaden our material card portfolio to streamline users’ processes, reducing the number of iterations needed to create the perfect part – ultimately saving time and money while accelerating speed to market.”

The CAMS consortium will benefit from Techmer PM’s extensive expertise and technological advancements, particularly in recycling technologies, and how that can be applied to LFAM. Techmer PM and Purdue University will combine physics and chemistry to create robust, tuned materials optimized for LFAM while providing education, validated simulation tools, materials characterization, and best practices in the industry.

Techmer is ready to supply these commercial-grade materials and, in conjunction with the software, help accelerate the speed to market. For more information, email globalmarketing@techmerpm.com.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

About Purdue CMSC

The Composites Manufacturing & Simulation Center (CMSC) is a bridge between the academic and industrial communities, connecting the global composites industry and Indiana manufacturing to Purdue University. The CMSC research is driven by industry needs and grounded in academic rigor. Global sponsors and partners include aerospace and automotive OEMs, Tier 1 and 2 suppliers, materials suppliers, wind turbine manufacturers, and commercial software providers. The CMSC is a collaboration of the College of Engineering and the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and is a Purdue University Center of Excellence.

State-of-the-art manufacturing and characterization facilities provide a one-stop-shop for composites design, manufacturing, prototyping and model validation. Finally, the CMSC is dedicated to training engineers across the entire composites community in composites manufacturing and simulation.

https://www.purdue.edu/cmsc/

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/276ec775-ffb8-4ee1-94cd-b395f7158598