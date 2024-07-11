Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,953 in the last 365 days.

Nitrogen input modulates the effects of coastal acidification on nitrification and associated N2O emission

Nitrogen input modulates the effects of coastal acidification on nitrification and associated N2O emission

Published 11 July 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biogeochemistry, chemistry, laboratory, North Pacific

Highlights

  • N input influenced the response of nitrifying microbes to coastal acidification.
  • Elevated N input alleviated the inhibitory effect of acidification on nitrification.
  • Increase of N input intensified the production of N2O under coastal acidification.
  • Metatranscriptome data further provided microbial evidence at transcriptional level.

Abstract

Acidification of coastal waters, synergistically driven by increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and intensive land-derived nutrient inputs, exerts significant stresses on the biogeochemical cycles of coastal ecosystem. However, the combined effects of anthropogenic nitrogen (N) inputs and aquatic acidification on nitrification, a critical process of N cycling, remains unclear in estuarine and coastal ecosystems. Here, we showed that increased loading of ammonium (NH4+) in estuarine and coastal waters alleviated the inhibitory effect of acidification on nitrification rates but intensified the production of the potent greenhouse gas nitrous oxide (N2O), thus accelerating global climate change. Metatranscriptomes and natural N2O isotopic signatures further suggested that the enhanced emission of N2O may mainly source from hydroxylamine (NH2OH) oxidation rather than from nitrite (NO2) reduction pathway of nitrifying microbes. This study elucidates how anthropogenic N inputs regulate the effects of coastal acidification on nitrification and associated N2O emissions, thereby enhancing our ability to predict the feedbacks of estuarine and coastal ecosystems to climate change and human perturbations.

Zhou J., Zheng Y., Hou L., Qi L., Mao T., Yin G., Liu M., 2024. Nitrogen input modulates the effects of coastal acidification on nitrification and associated N2O emission. Water Research 261: 122041. doi: 10.1016/j.watres.2024.122041. Article (subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Nitrogen input modulates the effects of coastal acidification on nitrification and associated N2O emission

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more