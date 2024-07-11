Acidification state and interannual variability in marginal sea: a case study of the Bohai and the Yellow Seas surface waters in April 2023

Highlights

River inputs and phytoplankton influenced BS and YS surface seawater acidification.

Summarizing data of past 20 years on surface water acidification in BS and YS.

The BS and YS surface water may not be acidified.

Abstract

The acidification of the marginal seawater was a more intricate process than the ocean. Although some studies have been done on seasonal acidification in the bottom water of Chinese marginal seas, research on surface water acidification has still been insufficient. We analyzed the acidification properties and controlling factors in the Bohai Sea (BS) and Yellow Sea (YS) surface water during April 2023. The observation showed that the average surface water pH of the BS, North Yellow Sea (NYS), and South Yellow Sea (SYS) were 8.09 ± 0.06, 8.13 ± 0.05, and 8.15 ± 0.05. Phytoplankton significantly impacted pH and Ω arag , while riverine inputs and biological activity played a vital role in controlling DIC and TA. The Yellow River significantly impacted the BS. The North Yellow Sea Cold Water Mass had a limited impact on acidification, while the South Yellow Sea Cold Water Mass significantly affected the SYS. Regarding seasonal fluctuations, Ω arag was significantly higher in summer than in other seasons. DIC and TA showed different patterns in both the BS and YS, with a minimal fluctuation in pH. Over the last two decades, the pH in the BS showed a slight annual decline, and the rate of change was (−1.45 ± 2.19) × 10−5 yr−1. In contrast, the NYS and SYS have slightly risen, with rates of change of (2.39 ± 1.24) × 10−5 and (1.23 ± 0.76) × 10−5 yr−1. We believed that surface water acidification in the BS and YS did not follow the expected trend of significant acidification observed in open oceanic regions. Instead, the acidification process in these marginal seas was dominated by local factors such as riverine inputs, biological activity, and cold water masses, resulting in minimal pH changes over the last two decades.

Wang Z., Liu S., Song J., Wen L., Yuan H., Duan L., He Z. & Li X., 2024. Acidification state and interannual variability in marginal sea: a case study of the Bohai and the Yellow Seas surface waters in April 2023. Environmental Research 259: 119536. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2024.119536. Article (subscription required).

