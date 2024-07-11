SUCCESS® Enterprises Launches Bestsellers List

Showcasing the best nonfiction books for personal and professional development

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises, a pioneer in personal and professional development for 127 years, proudly announces the launch of the SUCCESS® Bestsellers list. This initiative provides top-quality, inspiring reading experiences to lifelong learners, bookworms, and professionals.



The SUCCESS® Bestsellers list is a curated collection that connects readers with books that support their personal and professional development journey, empowering individuals to reach their goals. Compiled using data from print and e-book sales from various online and brick-and-mortar retailers, the list provides readers with a reliable and comprehensive snapshot of the most popular business, leadership, personal development, money, marketing, and nonfiction books on the market.

“This curated collection not only ignites discovery of new ideas, insights, and perspectives, but it also amplifies authors’ voices, extending their reach to a broader audience,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, vice president of media of SUCCESS® Enterprises and editor-in-chief of SUCCESS® magazine.

Visit success.com/bestsellers to view the current list and learn more.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS®’ mission to provide individuals with tools and insights for continuous growth and success. For more information, visit success.com .

