Feed Additive Nosiheptide Premix Sales Set to total USD 1,720 million by 2034 as Players Strategize to Extend their Market Reach | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States feed additive nosiheptide premix market is set to reach USD 306.1 million by 2034, with a 9.5% CAGR. This sulfur-containing peptide antibiotic, used exclusively for animal feed, is gaining recognition for its environmental benefits, driving demand for high-quality chicken feed ingredients.

The feed additive nosiheptide premix market value is expected to rise from USD 713.1 million in 2024 to USD 1,720 million by 2034. The market is analyzed to record a CAGR of 9.2% over the next decade.



Several factors are expected to drive growth of the feed additive nosiheptide premix industry during the forecast period. One such factor is the growing demand for animal protein.

With a global exploding population, demand for animal protein is increasing rapidly. To meet this demand, livestock farmers are increasingly using aqufeed additives like nosiheptide premix, leading to market growth.

The industry is projected to expand over the decade, driven by continuous efforts for product approvals for nosiheptide premix in leading poultry-producing countries. Further, ongoing concerns over antibiotic residues are impelling demand for these premixes.

The nosiheptide premix effectively addresses consumer worries related to antibiotic residues. Consequently, it could gain a unique selling proposition as opposed to traditional antibiotics.

New developments in production technology are impacting the market with improved efficiency or reduced costs. This factor is projected to impact affordability and boost its market reach. Sustainable production methods are created for nosiheptide premix to increase the product’s appeal among consumers and producers who value eco-friendly practices.

Key Takeaways from the Feed Additive Nosiheptide Premix Market Report

The feed additive nosiheptide premix market value is set to total USD 713.1 million in 2024.

Based on concentration, the below 4% segment accounted for a value share of 56% in 2023.

The poultry sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2034.

Sales in the United States are expected to total USD 306.1 million in 2034.

South Korea is expected to register a 12% CAGR through 2034.



“Players are powering up with investments, marketing, and promotions to expand their market share,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Key players in the feed additive nosiheptide premix market are formulating distinct blends of nosiheptide premixes. To increase their appeal, players are focusing on the product’s user convenience, shelf-stability, and compatibility with different feed additives. Companies are customizing nosiheptide premixes for various poultry species, including turkeys, chickens, and ducks. By doing so, they effectively meet the growing demand for certain needs of poultry producers.

Players are further investing in research that showcases the long-term advantages and safety of using nosiheptide premix for poultry development and environment safety. Increasing efforts in this direction are strengthening the market confidence of players.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed and unbiased analysis of the global feed additive nosiheptide premix market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on concentration (below 4% and between 4% to 12%) and application (livestock and poultry) across several regions.

