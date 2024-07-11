Five Below Brings the Fun to Back-to-School Season on Any Budget

Whether you need a “first day fit,” decor for a dream dorm room, a quality and stylish backpack, or everyday school supplies, Five Below is the one-stop, back-to-school destination with thousands of must-have items at extreme value – all starting at $1

PHILADELPHIA, Penn., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is kicking off the fun this back-to-school season with all the must-have items on everyone’s list – including $5 backpacks, essential supplies, room décor for every personality, the latest style trends, hottest beauty brands and much more. With thousands of items all starting at just $1, the savings you’ll find at Five Below are sure to "wow" you every time you shop in-store or online.

“Back-to-school is here, and with everyone looking to stretch those dollars now more than ever, Five Below is the best place for families to check off the must-have items on their shopping lists,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer at Five Below. “In addition to our incredible selection of $5 backpacks, customers will find an amazing assortment of back-to-school items for every member of the family from the brands they want, the high quality they expect and need, and at low prices everyone will love!”

With over 1,600 stores across the U.S., it’s easy to shop Five Below’s massive selection of must-have back to school items at unbeatable everyday prices. Plus, with convenient buy-online-pick-up-in-store and home delivery options, Five Below takes the stress out of back-to-school shopping.

Five Below is also once again partnering with the Kids in Need Foundation to make sure disadvantaged students nationwide have backpacks they need to feel confident to help foster success this school year and beyond. Since launching its partnership with the Kids in Need Foundation and with the help of its loyal customers, Five Below has been able to donate more than 2 million backpacks to kids in underserved communities from coast to coast.

Five Below’s 2024 list of must-have items, personalized style, hot trends and everyday essentials for the back to school season includes:

Home of the $5 Backpack (yes, still only $5!) – Literally every backpack is still just $5! Tons of styles and high-quality backpacks including trendy clear backpacks, as well as top brands including Hello Kitty, Bluey, Super Mario, Nightmare Before Christmas, Sonic, Marvel and Disney Stitch™. Also, everything you need to make it your own starting at $2.50! Accessories, clips, and you can stuff these bags with candy, snack and drinks. It’s a good year to be YOU (for less) at Five Below.



– Literally every backpack is still just $5! Tons of styles and high-quality backpacks including trendy clear backpacks, as well as top brands including Hello Kitty, Bluey, Super Mario, Nightmare Before Christmas, Sonic, Marvel and Disney Stitch™. Also, everything you need to make it your own starting at $2.50! Accessories, clips, and you can stuff these bags with candy, snack and drinks. It’s a good year to be YOU (for less) at Five Below. New Looks and Freshest fits for LESS! A week’s worth of T-shirts for the price of one anywhere else. Only $5.55 at Five Below! Top licensed graphic tees and retro favorites including Barbie, Marvel, Shrek, Care Bears and Strawberry Shortcake. All the looks from head to toe for less than the rest.



A week’s worth of T-shirts for the price of one anywhere else. Only $5.55 at Five Below! Top licensed graphic tees and retro favorites including Barbie, Marvel, Shrek, Care Bears and Strawberry Shortcake. All the looks from head to toe for less than the rest. Room Décor – Create your own space, all at unbelievably low prices! Whether it’s your bedroom, dorm room, or first apartment, we have the décor (only $5 desk lamps), bedding, bath and storage you need. From organizing your desk with hot tech items, stationery, and décor, to trendy ways of showing off all your steals to style and personalize your space, all starting at $1!



– Create your own space, all at unbelievably low prices! Whether it’s your bedroom, dorm room, or first apartment, we have the décor (only $5 desk lamps), bedding, bath and storage you need. From organizing your desk with hot tech items, stationery, and décor, to trendy ways of showing off all your steals to style and personalize your space, all starting at $1! Big on Beauty Brands – Self-care obsessed? Five Below has got it! Get the looks this year with the latest in beauty, starting at just $1.25, with a variety of skincare and makeup brands including LA Girl, CoverGirl, Wet N’ Wild, e.l.f cosmetics and Solar Flare. All the beauty brands can be had for just a little at Five Below.



– Self-care obsessed? Five Below has got it! Get the looks this year with the latest in beauty, starting at just $1.25, with a variety of skincare and makeup brands including LA Girl, CoverGirl, Wet N’ Wild, e.l.f cosmetics and Solar Flare. All the beauty brands can be had for just a little at Five Below. Back to School for way less! – The famous Hydraquench for only $5, plus a wide-assortment of notebooks, pens and pencils starting at $1. You can also pull an all-nighter with the trendiest candy, snacks and drinks including Prime drinks and bites, Peelerz and Slime Lickers, all starting at $1.



– The famous Hydraquench for only $5, plus a wide-assortment of notebooks, pens and pencils starting at $1. You can also pull an all-nighter with the trendiest candy, snacks and drinks including Prime drinks and bites, Peelerz and Slime Lickers, all starting at $1. Top Deals for Teachers starting at $1 - Create the perfect classroom for way lower! Hanging plants, room décor, posters, monthly planners, candy for the classroom, notebooks, felt tip pens, colored pencils. Everything your classroom needs and deserves!



Create the perfect classroom for way lower! Hanging plants, room décor, posters, monthly planners, candy for the classroom, notebooks, felt tip pens, colored pencils. Everything your classroom needs and deserves! Crushing it on a Budget – Massive variety, amazing value all in the Five Beyond shop. Create your perfect space and desk with a $10 metallic wireless keyboard and $15 LED signs. Spend less on your room with a marshmallow quilt for only $10 and a giant wavy floor mirror for just $25. Keep it all together with a $10 rolling cart and your own desk for only $20!



Finally, now through July 21, Five Below is inviting students to show off their style with its first-ever Dream Dorm Contest. To enter, simply share a video wish list on Instagram featuring the must have items for your dorm or apartment using the hashtags #5BDreamDorm, #Contest and #Five Below. One lucky grand prize winner will then be selected to receive a $500 gift card and a FUN box filled with trendy goodies from Five Below.

For more information about Five Below and to start winning back to school season on any budget, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,600 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X @fivebelow.

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com