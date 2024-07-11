HAP CareSource awarded expanded regions to provide Medicaid coverage in Michigan

DETROIT, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAP CareSource, a mission-driven joint venture between HAP, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan and CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, confirmed that the State of Michigan recommended for award HAP CareSource’s “Michigan Comprehensive Health Care Program” an expanded service area for eligible Medicaid members.

The new contract award for HAP CareSource is expected to go live Oct. 1. With a contract duration of five years and possible extension of three years, the Medicaid-eligible service area would include all counties in newly awarded Region 7 (Clinton, Easton and Ingham) and Region 9 (Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw), in addition to maintaining the current service area which includes counties in Region 6 (Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Tuscola) and Region 10 (Macomb, Oakland and Wayne). This expands its service area to include approximately 65% or 1.85 million of Medicaid-eligible lives in Michigan.

“We are honored that the State of Michigan selected HAP CareSource to help Michigan’s most vulnerable people and families,” said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO, HAP. “We’re excited to bring our track record of exceptional customer service, an expansive provider network and exemplary patient care to even more of Michigan’s Medicaid population.”

HAP CareSource provides high-quality, equitable health care coverage to Michigan residents. The expanded participation in the Comprehensive Health Care Program extends the organization’s reach and brings a new model of care to more Michigan residents. HAP CareSource will continue to address large health disparities in both rural and urban communities and positively impact the state’s social determinants of health priorities.

“We knew when we conceived the Medicaid Plan under HAP CareSource, it was the start of something important,” said Sarah Musser, vice president market operations – Michigan at HAP CareSource. “HAP has the historical experience and brand awareness in Michigan and CareSource brings innovation in Medicaid programs. Together we have the expertise to greatly improve the lives of more people in the state.”

About HAP CareSource

HAP CareSource is a joint venture between Health Alliance Plan (HAP) a Michigan-based health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes, and CareSource a nationally recognized managed care organization with more than 2 million members. HAP CareSource extends and enhances the mission-based legacies of two trusted, midwestern nonprofit organizations – offering comprehensive health coverage, providing access to the best physicians and access to quality care with compassion. The joint venture enables HAP CareSource to provide more Michiganders access to award-winning products, services and an expanded provider network and to expand services to Medicaid-eligible individuals across the Lower Peninsula.



