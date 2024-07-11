CirrusMD Appoints Dr. Sara Herstad as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Primary Care

DENVER, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CirrusMD, creator of the Physician-first Care & Guidance virtual care model, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sara Herstad as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Primary Care. Dr. Herstad, who has been an integral part of CirrusMD since 2020, brings a wealth of clinical expertise and leadership to her new role.

Dr. Herstad's career spans 16 years in family medicine, during which she has accrued extensive experience in virtual care delivery. Her tenure includes 12 years with organizations like Kaiser, Doctor on Demand and CirrusMD, where she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care. Herstad has also held various clinical leadership positions over the past decade, further solidifying her expertise in the virtual care space.

“Our virtual care model is founded in the tenets of primary care,” said Jamie Hall, President & CEO of CirrusMD. “With her exceptional background, Dr. Herstad has been instrumental in enhancing our platform, clinical expertise and solutions for both providers and patients. Her collaborative spirit and deep understanding of both clinical operations and product development make her the ideal leader to guide the CirrusMD Provider Network through our next phase of growth.”

In her new role, Dr. Herstad will expand her involvement in strategic planning and solution development, while continuing to provide oversight to the CirrusMD Primary Care Clinic, where patients with chronic conditions engage with CirrusMD physicians to diagnose, treat and longitudinally manage their care.

“I am honored to take on this role for CirrusMD,” said Dr. Herstad. “Throughout my career, I have focused on creating ways to deliver exceptional virtual primary care experiences, and I look forward to enhancing our capabilities to drive meaningful outcomes for our patients and partners.”

Dr. Herstad’s appointment underscores CirrusMD's commitment to advancing virtual care solutions and delivering the highest quality healthcare experiences. To learn more about Physician-first Care & Guidance, visit cirrusmd.com .

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a virtual healthcare company delivering care that is instantly accessible, always informed, and directly connected to the patient’s longitudinal health record. We are solving three of healthcare’s most pervasive problems directly at the point of care: lack of access, lack of relevant information, and lack of care continuity. With a simple chat, our network of high-quality physicians is instantly accessible (<60 seconds), anytime (24/7/365), anywhere in the U.S. CirrusMD doctors are supported by our proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine, which uses AI-based technology to mine the care encounter for underlying health risks, surface relevant benefit resources and update patient records via integration with a Quality Health Information Network (QHIN). To learn more, visit cirrusmd.com .

Media Contact Cheryl Flury, Director of Marketing, CirrusMD cheryl-flury@cirrusmd.com 303.564.2158