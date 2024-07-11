SEALSQ RISC-V Semiconductors is Pioneering Sustainability Through Decentralized Processing

Geneva, Switzerland, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ's adoption of RISC-V will materialize with the first engineering samples in late 2024 and certification ready for production in Q3 2025.



SEALSQ has also developed a RISC-V post-quantum test chip that aligns with the highest security standards, capable of running quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, with the first commercial version to start sampling in late 2024.

Interview on this subject by Carlos Moreira available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqHqqZY-UjA





SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in developing and selling semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products, announces the breakthrough adoption and future potential of its RISC-V technology. SEALSQ's adoption of RISC-V will materialize with the first engineering samples in late 2024 and certification is expected to be ready for production in Q3 2025.

Projected to secure nearly 25% of the global market share by 2030, SEALSQ's RISC-V chips are driving a paradigm shift in the microchip industry, propelled by the burgeoning demand for Edge-AI and machine learning applications.

Decentralization of semiconductor processing can significantly impact power consumption, enhancing sustainability. By distributing computational tasks across multiple devices rather than relying on centralized data centers, SEALSQ's RISC-V technology enables several key benefits. Processing data closer to its source minimizes the need to transfer large amounts of data to a central location, reducing power consumption associated with data transmission. This localized processing allows devices to be optimized for specific tasks, leading to more efficient resource use and less energy waste.

The open-standard nature of RISC-V allows for highly customizable processor designs. SEALSQ leverages this flexibility to create processors tailored for specific tasks, reducing overall computational load and energy requirements. By eliminating unnecessary functionalities, these customized processors are able to save power and enhance efficiency. Additionally, decentralized computing setups typically require less intensive cooling systems compared to large-centralized data centers. Facilities like those operated by NVIDIA for cloud-based AI services generate substantial heat, necessitating powerful cooling systems that consume a lot of energy. In contrast, decentralized systems benefit from more natural and less energy-intensive cooling solutions.

The impact of centralized power consumption is profound. NVIDIA sells tons of its H100 AI GPUs, each consuming up to 700W of power—more than the average American household. With NVIDIA selling these new GPUs in high volumes for AI workloads, the aggregated power consumption of these GPUs is predicted to be as high as that of a large city in the US. Some quick back-of-the-envelope math also reveals that these GPUs will consume more power than some small European countries. The total power consumption of data centers used for AI applications today is comparable to that of the nation of Cyprus, as estimated by French firm Schneider Electric in October of 2023.

SEALSQ is recognized as a leading innovator in high-performance RISC-V Edge-AI processors and secure microcontrollers. The company's commitment to leveraging open-standard technology and adhering to the highest security standards positions it as a key player in the evolving microchip industry. SEALSQ's mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of AI, machine learning, and quantum-resistant security.

Jean-Pierre Enguent, SEALSQ France R&D VP, noted, “SEALSQ’s integration of 25 years of experience in countermeasures against side-channel and intrusive attacks and sensors for designing a new generation of Secure Element roadmap, make it the right choice for any entity looking for high-performance RISC-V Edge-AI processors.”

SEALSQ's adoption of RISC-V will materialize with the first engineering samples in late 2024 and certification ready for production in Q3 2025. According to research by Semico, the RISC-V market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 73.6% per year through 2027, resulting in the production of approximately 25 billion AI chips and generating $291 billion in revenue. This exponential growth underscores the transformative impact of RISC-V technology.

RISC-V's open-standard nature allows developers to tailor the architecture to specific Edge-AI workloads, creating specialized processors optimized for particular tasks. This customization leads to higher performance-per-watt compared to general-purpose GPUs, making RISC-V processors ideal for energy-sensitive environments. SEALSQ is at the forefront of this revolution with its high-performance RISC-V Edge-AI processors.

These processors, currently undergoing testing by early partners, are designed to compete with powerful GPUs in AI recommendation systems. The RISC-V architecture's scalability, energy efficiency, and customizable design make it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications.

SEALSQ has also developed a RISC-V post-quantum test chip that aligns with the highest security standards, capable of running quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms. The first commercial version of this new RISC-V post-quantum chip is set to start sampling in late 2024. Between 2024 and 2030, RISC-V-based chip shipments are expected to increase by 50% annually, with industrial applications dominating sales. The secure microcontroller (MCU) market is projected to grow to $2.2 billion by 2026, driven by demand from utilities, industrial IoT, smart cities, and buildings.

SEALSQ's innovations are set to redefine industry standards and market dynamics. The open-standard nature of RISC-V, along with its scalability, energy efficiency, and customizable architecture, positions it as a versatile solution for diverse applications. With thousands of engineers globally contributing to RISC-V projects, the architecture is poised to foster unparalleled collaboration and drive future-proof innovations.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; the success of SEALCOIN; the development of the Trust Services division; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.