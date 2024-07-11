Transfix Launches AI-Driven Software Suite For Enterprise Brokers and Carriers

Cutting-Edge Solutions - Designed to Decrease Processing Costs and Drive Profitability - Leverage Transfix’s 10-Year Expertise as a Brokerage

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transfix, a next-gen software and data solutions provider for the freight industry, today announced the release of its first set of solutions following the sale of its brokerage operations and business pivot in early June .



The software suite enables customers to integrate AI and automation into each stage of the load lifecycle, translating into more time spent focusing on priority tasks, including booking new loads and securing capacity, as well as a significant decrease in processing costs throughout the freight management process.

“Our 10+ year history running a successful brokerage enabled us to develop solutions with one thing in mind—finding and gaining an edge. Every minute counted when we were on the front lines of freight brokerage, so we know firsthand the value these types of tools can bring to others,” said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-founder of Transfix. “Our initial suite of software offerings allows freight business leaders to create new and bespoke efficiencies within their existing tech stack - whether proprietary or third party - with the power of AI and automation, in a fast, impactful, and measurable way.”

The modular solutions span across the following categories:

AutoBid - Instantly price contract & spot freight with proprietary pricing algorithms, connect directly into shippers’ TMS with autobidders.

- Instantly price contract & spot freight with proprietary pricing algorithms, connect directly into shippers’ TMS with autobidders. AutoAccept - Automate acceptance and rejection of freight based on predefined rules aligned to customer KPI standards.

- Automate acceptance and rejection of freight based on predefined rules aligned to customer KPI standards. AutoSched - Use predictive scheduling to communicate with shipper systems to select the highest quality appointments.

- Use predictive scheduling to communicate with shipper systems to select the highest quality appointments. AutoBook - Automate load coverage using a waterfall selection process and coach brokers to identify the best option and collaborate internally in real-time.

- Automate load coverage using a waterfall selection process and coach brokers to identify the best option and collaborate internally in real-time. AutoValidate - Transition shipment ownership seamlessly with GenAI-powered load summaries and fight fraud with load verification.



A new interactive calculator developed by Transfix helps businesses assess the cost-saving impact these solutions can have on their operations.

“If the Transfix system was an available product when we were looking to build our own, we wouldn't have built it at all,” said David Broering, President of Integrated Logistics Solutions at NFI. “There is an evolution coming in the freight tech space - one that will accelerate the unbundling of the TMS in favor of powerful and dynamic components. Transfix is the first to really get in front of this critical shift. What they have blew us away. Each component has a depth and capability that is unmatched in our industry.”

“We’re in conversations with some of the biggest brokers and carriers in the country, and integrating AI and automation into their freight management work streams is a top priority across the board,” added Salama. “Not only do our solutions address these goals directly, but they are designed to scale with our partners’ needs and drive incredible value across the entire lifecycle of a load.”

Brokers, Carriers, 3PLs, and 4PLs that are interested in learning more can contact learnmore@transfix.io .

About Transfix

In June 2024, Transfix pivoted its core business to solely focus on powerful software and data solutions for brokers, shippers, and carriers. With over a decade of expertise, innovation, and a deep understanding of the logistics operations of many of the largest businesses in North America, Transfix's expansive SaaS feature suite and data models, powered by AI and automation, are designed to decrease time and costs, and to drive a more profitable trucking ecosystem for all.