Information for Health Care Professionals | Drugs

Review resources for your patients about specific drugs, buying medicine safely, and using medicine safely.

The FDALabel database offers detailed drug labels for FDA-approved medications, including reported side effects and clinical trial results.

Uncertain about a misleading prescription drug ad? Report it here! Help ensure patients get the full picture for safe and effective treatment.

Learn about ongoing efforts to improve the transparency of prescription drug promotion for healthcare professionals.

Curious about the FDA's process? Explore the development, science, steps, and commitment to public health.

Learn about how we review generic drug data to ensure it is as effective as the brand name.

